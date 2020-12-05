Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the pandemic. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Meijer workers to get catered meals

Meijer announced it recently launched a holiday meal program designed to support local restaurants and show appreciation to the front-line workers in its stores and distribution centers. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, every Meijer store and distribution center will provide four holiday meals – each catered by a different restaurant from its community – to thank its employees.

“As a family-owned Midwestern company, we know that communities are built around local businesses,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “These meals not only show our support of our team members, but also of the local businesses our communities depend upon.

“Both groups truly deserve a little extra appreciation this holiday season.”

With nearly 300 Meijer facilities hosting multiple holiday appreciation meals for employees in the coming weeks, the retailer hopes to make a significant impact on restaurants struggling due to the coronavirus.

It estimates businesses will cater more than 1,000 holiday meal events in its facilities by the end of the year, serving more than 250,000 individual meals to its employees.

Food bank given $10,000 grant

Community Harvest is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from NIPSCO's “Hope for the Holidays” program. Since 1992, NIPSCO has been a supporter of Community Harvest hunger relief efforts, and this holiday funding will provide holiday meals to families experiencing financial hardship, health issues and medical burdens.

“During what should be a magical time of year, families are struggling,” said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest executive president. “NIPSCO's 'Hope for the Holidays' program has given hope to many especially vulnerable families right here in northeast Indiana. We are grateful beyond words at the difference NIPSCO makes in the lives of people right here in our community.”

“Our Hope for the Holidays' campaign is a great way for NIPSCO to give back through support of local food banks in the communities we serve,” said Dana Berkes, NIPSCO public affairs manager. “We're proud to partner with Community Harvest to ensure that the spirit of the holiday season can be celebrated with full plates in northeast Indiana communities.”