Frontier working to restore service

Frontier Communications worked to restore service Friday after reports of a prolonged outage in Allen County's northwest neighborhoods occurred starting early Thursday.

Javier Mendoza, vice president of Corporate Communications and External Affairs, said at 5 p.m. Friday that about 50 customers were still without service.

On Friday, Mendoza blamed the disrupted service on a software update completed during late-night maintenance.

“Frontier's broadband routers are designed to reconnect automatically when service is restored during a service-affecting event,” Mendoza wrote in an email statement. “If service does not automatically reconnect, we recommend that a customer first reboot/refresh their modem by turning the modem's power off for one minute and then turning the power back on. If any customer continues to experience a service disruption, other factors may be involved, and our 24-hour customer service is available at 800-239-4430.”

The outage brought people together on Next Door, an online service connecting neighbors geographically. Frontier customers living in Windsor Woods, Woodland Lakes, Hearthstone, Hickory Glen and West Cook Road reported lost service.

One Next Door member posted this information: “My contact from the President Executive Office called me back. I now have her number and extension. She had David from Ft. Wayne who is actually part of the repair team call me. It was one of their huge router's out in the field. A card in it was bad. He said to turn your router off for thirty seconds and see if you have your services back.”

Mendoza did not report the total number of subscribers who lost service during the disruption.

