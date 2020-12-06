Conservatory welcomes reindeer

Their names are Lump of Coal and Candy Cane, and Saturday they helped kick off the holiday season at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in downtown Fort Wayne.

It was the first of three weekly reindeer visits at the conservatory leading up to Christmas.

Families gathered Saturday in a socially distanced line to visit and take pictures with the reindeer. Afterward, guests were able to walk through the conservatory and enjoy the facility's other offerings, including the ongoing “Oh? Christmas Tree!” exhibit, which highlights an array of Christmas trees from 28 different nations.

“Reindeer at the conservatory are a magical tradition,” said Mitch Sheppard, deputy director of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the conservatory. The reindeer have been coming to the conservatory the past 15 years.

Things are a little different this year, as all guests are asked to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. Conservatory staff also has hand-sanitizing stations available for guests to use after petting the reindeer, Sheppard said.

The Norris family has made visiting the reindeer an annual tradition the past three years. The pandemic hasn't changed that, said Kristen Norris and her husband, Luke. The Fort Wayne couple brought their 18-month-old son, Zehr, with them.

“I've always been really big on family traditions and so it's been a way to create a new one for our family,” she said.

Kristen Norris said she felt comfortable bringing her family to the conservatory because of the facility's emphasis on safety in a pandemic.

“I think it's important to enjoy the holidays this year and still make memories, even though it's been a crazy year,” she said.

Reindeer visits at the conservatory will be open to the public noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 19.

In addition to the “Oh? Christmas Tree!” exhibit, Sheppard invited the public to visit the conservatory on Thursday and Friday evenings, for a light show on the terrace set to festive music.

After the holidays have passed, visitors to the conservatory will have a chance to remember what warm weather felt like at “The Tiki Bowl” play garden. The Tiki Bowl will run Jan. 9 through April 4 and will showcase the ancient Hawaiian bowling game Ulu Maika.

Six greens will offer visitors challenges to navigate and a chance to chart the Great Polynesian Migration from Taiwan to Hawaii, which took place over thousands of years.

More information about the Botanical Conservatory's ongoing and upcoming events can be found at www.botanicalconservatory.org.

