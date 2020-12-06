Food bank works to speed up lines; volunteers sought

The Community Harvest Food Bank's southeast Fort Wayne location has been beset by long lines on Saturday mornings since March, but recent changes in how food is distributed could help alleviate long wait times for residents in need of food for their families.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, cars have lined U.S. 27 and Tillman Road as people waited for their turn to pick up about 30 pounds of food donated by area farms and grocery stores and distributed by the Community Harvest Food Bank, CEO John Wolf said Saturday, adding some residents have arrived as early as 3:30 a.m. to join the queue.

Each Saturday, the Community Harvest Food Bank distributes boxes of food from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Until recently, lines took until nearly 1:30 p.m. to fully clear, Wolf said. The food bank currently serves an average of about 1,100 people each Saturday, Wolf said, adding before the pandemic, the food bank would get an average of 500 clients each Saturday.

After concerns were raised by residents and the Fort Wayne Police Department regarding safety along heavily trafficked roads, food bank staff and volunteers implemented changes designed to speed up the process.

Food boxes containing a variety of fruits and vegetables and at least one baked item are packaged Friday for Saturday's distribution. On Saturday, people pulled up to the loading area and open their vehicle's trunk or tailgate. A volunteer, some of whom are with the Indiana National Guard, place the box into the car, close the cargo area and send the recipients on their way.

“Up until (Saturday), the past few weeks it's been about an hour to an hour-and-a-half in line,” Wolf said, adding that once the line started to move Saturday, the wait time dropped to about 30 minutes.

By about 9 a.m., the long lines of cars had dissipated and the remaining distributions were moving smoothly with much shorter wait times.

A team of dozens of volunteers, distributed food to cars and stocked shelves inside the organization's pantry for the coming week.

Finding volunteers has been somewhat difficult throughout the pandemic, Wolf said, noting the National Guard will likely not be present for Saturday distributions moving forward.

“We need a minimum of 30 (on Saturdays), but we really need 40 or 50,” he said, adding the same is true during the week for other programs, which include providing senior citizens with bags of food and the Backpack Program for area schoolchildren.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can go to www.communityharvest.org for more information.

dgong@jg.net