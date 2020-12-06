Lack of safe place to walk near senior community worries son

A Fort Wayne family has grave concerns about safety along Covington Road on the city's southwest side, having recently had a harrowing experience while attempting to cross the street from their home at the Five Star Residences senior living community.

Zo and Dave Matson regularly leave their home and cross Covington Road to get to the nearby Mocha Lounge, Fresh Market grocery store and other shopping at the Covington Plaza strip mall.

Covington Plaza is in a perfect position to serve the senior citizens who live at Five Star Residences, formerly known as Covington Commons, Zo and Dave Matson's son Tom said in an interview last week. But the lack of a traffic signal or crosswalk at the intersection of Covington Road and Covington Commons Drive makes that difficult, especially for older residents who may have mobility issues.

“At 10 a.m., we had to wait for about 20 cars to go past at 40 mph, just to get from the shopping center to (the Matsons' home),” Tom Matson said. “It would be a great place to walk for groceries, baking and the coffee shop, but it's way too dangerous without a signal.”

According to city data, about 13,200 vehicles travel Covington Road from Getz Road to Covington Commons Drive each day.

There's also danger for pedestrians walking east along Covington Road toward the Time Corners shopping center, Matson said. There are no sidewalks along the north side of Covington, just “a guardrail, the street and no room to walk,” he said.

The pedestrian danger struck particularly close to home this year, when Zo and Dave fell while crossing Covington Road. Luckily, Matson said a driver pulling out of the shopping center witnessed their fall.

“He saw them fall and pulled over and protected them,” Matson said. “He kind of parked half in the lane, half out of it, and made sure they got up and took them to a nearby park bench.”

Both Zo and Dave suffered only minor injuries, but Matson said they were lucky a stranger was able to stop and help.

“If my parents were trying to cross there to go to the grocery store, there's a lot more senior citizens who can't drive anymore who do that to go get groceries,” he said. “Somebody's going to get hit and it was almost my parents.”

Matson estimated about 80 to 100 other seniors live in the area near his parents' home.

The city plans to improve the area by building a new section of trail along the north side of Covington from Getz Road to Hadley Road, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako and Trails Manager Dawn Ritchie said Thursday.

The improvements are expected to improve access for all residents and construction will take place in 2022 or 2023.

INDOT offering scholarship

The deadline for the next round of the Indiana Department of Transportation's Engineering Scholarship program is fast approaching with applications due by Dec. 31.

Students accepted to or enrolled full time in one of the state's certified civil engineering schools can apply to participate in the annual scholarship program, which provides up to $3,125 per semester and offers paid internships during the summer. After graduation, scholarship recipients receive priority hiring within the transportation agency.

According to INDOT's website, scholarships can be applied toward undergraduate or graduate degrees in civil engineering, or a combination of both. Scholarships cannot exceed five years total, with a maximum of two years toward a graduate program.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in or accepted to a school of engineering at an Indiana college or university that is accredited by ABET, a nonprofit organization that accredits higher education programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

Applicants must also be full-time students who have completed at least one year of college-level coursework by May 2020 with a cumulative grade point average of 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.

More information about the Civil Engineering Scholarship program, including application details, can be found online at www.in.gov/indot/2713.htm.

Reader questions

Q. “Any updates on when the bridge will be finished on East State Boulevard by Maysville Road? The detour is really getting tiresome and there's not a lot of options.” – Rita S.

A. The bridge is actually scheduled to open this week, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said. Final construction work began last week with paving on Dec. 2 and final dirt work on Dec. 3. Final guard rail work started Friday and is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

The bridge will open Thursday, weather permitting, Zaharako said.

Q. “I have been trying to find out what is happening with all the large black pipe that is being stored in the street near Parnell Avenue and St. Joe Boulevard. Also, at the intersection of St. Joe Boulevard and Tennessee, there are large black pipes that have been installed for an above-ground connection. Why? Also, how long is this area to be closed, as this is my normal access to downtown on a daily basis.” – Marsha S.

A. Those pipes are part of an ongoing sewer upgrade project for the Northside Neighborhood, City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez said. The pipes are used as a bypass while crews are lining pipes in the area. The project is expected to complete late next month.

Q. “There has been much anticipation for the proposed roundabout at the Bass Road and Thomas Road/Morgan Creek Drive intersection. Since spring, there have been periodic sightings of utility company vehicles in that area, and a few trees have been removed. However, there has not been much apparent progress. Do you have any update on the progress of this project? Is the roundabout still scheduled for this intersection?” – D.K.

A. Work on necessary storm sewer work in that area is expected to happen through the winter and early spring 2021, Allen County Highway Director Bill Hartman said. Once that is complete, work on the roundabout will begin.

The contractor working on the project hopes to have all of the construction done within the 2021 season, but officials have listed the final completion date as October 2022, to accommodate for any unanticipated issues or delays, Hartman added.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area and answers selected questions from readers. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.