Local hospitals using antibodies

Area medical facilities, including multiple Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health sites, have begun administering new treatments for COVID-19 designed to keep patients out of hospitals now bulging with record numbers of cases.

The treatments use substances known as monoclonal antibodies, and the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the therapies last month for emergency use. Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab was approved Nov. 9. Regeneron's Casirivimab/Imdevimab was approved Nov. 21.

Monoclonal antibody treatments gained a higher profile by being used to treat President Donald Trump, and were credited by many with lessening the severity of and shortening his illness.

Although the therapies had been associated with high-profile cases, the Indiana State Department of Health last week issued a list of medical facilities administering one or both medications or able to refer patients for the treatments. The list includes Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and four Parkview walk-in clinics in Fort Wayne.

Lutheran was not on the list, but spokeswoman Joy Lohse last week told The Journal Gazette the treatment is now offered at St. Joseph Hospital and Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the antibodies the immune system produces when a person gets sick with COVID-19. The drugs block the ability of the novel coronavirus to attach to human cells by tying up a protein on its characteristic spikes.

Chris Butler, assistant chief of nursing at Adams Memorial, said that hospital has been treating patients about two weeks. The facility can treat up to 10 patients a day with the drug bamlanivimab, which is given in a one-hour infusion on an outpatient basis. The drug is followed by a second one-hour infusion of a saline solution, she said.

Dr. Jason Row of Parkview Health said about 200 patients had been treated at the health system's facilities in the last two weeks after being referred by its doctors or coming to a hospital emergency room.

Hospitals are collecting data for further evaluation of the treatments, which can be used only under certain conditions, Row said through email. But it is too early to tell if the therapy has lived up to the expectation it will reduce the need for hospital treatment, he said.

“We certainly hope that it will,” Row said, noting Parkview has a limited stock of both Lilly's and Regeneron's medications.

Row noted no severe adverse effects had been reported by patients. That was echoed by Andy Aldred, a pharmacist and executive director of outpatient services at Cameron Memorial Hospital.

“With this particular medication, we're concerned about adverse effects. We have not had any,” Aldred said.

But the treatment is not for everyone.

The FDA's news release upon its approval of bamlanivimab said patients must have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 confirmed through testing. Their symptoms must have appeared in the last 10 days and patients must be considered at higher risk for developing disease that would require hospitalization.

Risk factors for that are being age 65 or older or having a chronic condition, including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or obesity. The treatment also can be used in children over 12, if they weigh at least 88 pounds.

But antibody treatment is not for patients already hospitalized or requiring additional oxygen or a ventilator because it has been associated with worse outcomes.

Its chief benefit has been reducing hospitalization or emergency room visits within 28 days of treatment when compared to patients given an inert substance called a placebo.

The benefits were found in controlled experiments with people known as clinical trials. The trials are required before a medication can receive emergency-use authorization by the FDA, and provide assurances of safety and effectiveness.

The local medical facilities' use of the drugs are not clinical trials but authorized under emergency use.

Regeneron's antibody treatment, an infusion of two drugs, casirivimab and imdevimab, is substantially similar to the Lilly therapy in who can receive it and the clinical trials results, according to an FDA news release. The main difference is the two substances must be mixed together prior to being administered.

Approval of the Regeneron product was based on 799 patients given the infusion or a placebo within three days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test, the release said. The amount of virus was reduced within days after treatment, and only 3% of patients who got the infusion needed to go to the emergency room or be hospitalized.

Possible side effects of casirivimab and imdevimab include a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, infusion-related reactions, fever, chills, hives, itching and flushing. Lilly's drug also lists nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, headache and vomiting.

Butler said patients getting the drug can go home to monitor their symptoms.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said antibody treatments are coming online in the nick of time, as hospitals struggle with a surging epidemic.

On Monday, Indiana set its highest COVID-19 hospitalization record with 3,460 patients.

“The newly approved monoclonal antibody treatments – though not a game-changer – are another useful tool,” Sutter said. “While expensive and requiring an intravenous infusion, they are likely to be helpful for high-risk patients when given early in the course of the disease.

“We are happy local hospitals are offering these treatments while we await the arrival of sufficient doses of safe and effective vaccines to help truly stem this pandemic.”

The development of the treatments in a short amount of time is nothing short of amazing, Aldred added.

“When this started eight or nine months ago, we had nothing to treat this disease,” he said, “and now we do.”

