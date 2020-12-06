Mayor-council tensions bubbling

If one thing about 2020 was consistent, it was public criticism Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's administration faced from both Republican and Democratic City Council members.

Council members have criticized the way Henry handled the Black Lives Matter protests in May, and threatened to investigate the abrupt cancellation of an economic development agreement for the Electric Works development project. Those were just two examples of concerns voiced.

Henry said from his perspective, such public criticism is unique.

“The five (City Councils) I sat on, we certainly would challenge the administration, but we rarely – if ever – took real potshots at the mayor during a public session,” he said.

Henry served as the 3rd District city councilman from 1984 to 2003.

Henry said he had heated arguments with former mayors Win Moses and Paul Helmke in private, but never “tried to embarrass them or was discourteous to them at a council meeting.”

“To us, that wasn't professional,” he said.

The City Council seems more polarized than in years past, Henry said. Passionate disagreements were common, he said, “but it wasn't an ongoing thing. It was more issue-driven.”

One of Henry's critics is Glynn Hines, a Democrat who has served on the council since 1999. Hines, who represented the city's 6th District until a successful run for an at-large seat in 2019, had another perspective.

While it may have “felt there was more courtesy toward one another,” in the past, Hines said, times have changed. He attributed that partly to changes in the council's political makeup and added that the tenor of national politics can sometimes influence local discourse.

But Hines also accused Henry of failing to make “a real good-faith effort to communicate at all.”

“It's a double-edged sword, when you talk about people who don't show you respect and you don't show them respect, either,” he said. “He needs to look in the mirror himself and see if he's following his example or not.”

City Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, agreed with Hines, and said times have changed since Henry was a councilman. Didier is in his fifth term on the council.

“It's much more open now. Meetings were on TV when the mayor was on Council, but I'll be honest, I never watched it or followed it or anything like that,” Didier said. “But it's amazing the amount of people that do now. I think that it changes the perspective of how people have changed.”

Live meeting broadcasts and social media mean constituents are more involved than ever before, Didier said, and many demand more immediate resolutions to issues. That, Didier said, has led to a “different kind of posturing,” from some council members.

Didier pointed to the resolution he and Hines sponsored to investigate the Electric Works development agreement as an example.

“We had no choice,” Didier said.

But Henry said he thinks the council's issues extend beyond party lines and into leadership.

“Every council had at least one person who was either the designated leader or the recognized leader ... ,” he said. “I think that's one of the reasons why they get so disruptive from time to time: Because they don't have that leadership.”

In Hines' view, City Council leadership is fluid. Each council member, he said, has unique leadership qualities.

“The mayor is pompous in his comments about the council, knowing full-well the ever-changing nature (of the body),” Hines said, adding that he believes any critique Henry has of the council “should be taken with a grain of salt.”

One of the main issues raised by council members regarding Henry's communication with the city's legislative branch is his failure to attend public meetings, even when invited.

Henry acknowledged and defended his absence from meetings “as a matter of practice,” but said he meets regularly with several City Council members privately.

A somewhat unpredictable City Council can make it hard to push through initiatives like major economic development projects “if you don't know who you can count on,” Henry said.

“It's slowed us down somewhat. You have to take extra time to figure out how to get certain votes – where normally you'd think it would go through based on its own value,” he said. “Knowing sometimes that some council members have their own agenda, we have to figure out a way to get it through council.”

Public bodies like a City Council need a mix of institutional knowledge and fresh perspective, said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Institutional knowledge is important when council members are faced with controversies, Downs said.

“Part of what the institutional knowledge is about is remembering how that was handled,” he said. “That doesn't mean it was right or wrong, but somebody remembers.”

As far as leadership, Downs agreed with much of Hines' assessment, stating that the personal characteristics and experience of elected officials can affect the dynamic at the council table. There isn't a set hierarchy of leadership at the local level, like there is at the Indiana General Assembly or in Congress, he said.

“City Council has a president and a vice president, but that doesn't necessarily come with the tools to be a recognized leader that you would find in larger bodies,” Downs said.

As an example, Downs pointed to former City Councilman Don Schmidt, whom some current council members, including Didier, view as a mentor. Schmidt was a more aggressive councilman, Downs said, and “it was in his nature to influence what was going on.”

Former Councilman John Crawford, who served as council president several times over various years, had a different style.

“He rarely, if ever, tried to sandbag anybody,” Downs said. “He simply said, 'Look, this is what I'm going to bring up, so you should get ready for a discussion.'”

Even new council members bring their own leadership qualities to the table, Downs said. He noted Councilwoman Sharon Tucker's experience as the only Democrat on the Allen County Council and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers' experience as a public servant, including a brief tenure as Fort Wayne's city clerk.

That can complement the years of experience longtime council members have, he added.

“Just because someone's been around for a while, doesn't mean there will be a particular flavor of leadership,” Downs said.

Despite everything 2020 has thrown at Fort Wayne, Henry said he believes the city is “still experiencing tremendous momentum.”

“We still have some projects coming down that I think council will support,” he said. “It's going OK, but is taking longer than anticipated.”

