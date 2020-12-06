Should vaccine be mandated?

As multiple pharmaceutical companies seek emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines, the challenge is deciding who will be first in line to receive initially limited supplies.

Health care workers are expected to be among the first with access, but not everyone is willing to roll up their sleeves, and the two largest local medical providers won't make them.

Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network will only encourage employees working directly with patients to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“While vaccination will not be mandatory, Parkview strongly encourages qualified co-workers to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and others,” said Tami Brigle, a Parkview Health spokeswoman.

Joy Lohse, a Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman, sent a similar statement by email.

“We will educate those working within our facilities about the vaccines and, when supplies are available, we will encourage employees to be vaccinated,” she said. “Although we do not plan to make the vaccine mandatory, we anticipate many of our health care workers will choose to be vaccinated.”

Provider's perspective

Dr. Andy O'Shaughnessy, a local kidney specialist, said those policies don't go far enough.

“I strongly believe (vaccines) should be mandated,” he said during a phone interview.

As a nephrologist, O'Shaughnessy treats seriously ill patients who are on dialysis because their kidneys are failing. Health care workers who hook up the machinery must protect vulnerable patients from infection.

“We have an obligation to wear gloves when we do sterile procedures,” he said. “We have an obligation to wear a mask when we do sterile procedures.”

Doctors, nurses and assistants in various settings must meet strict requirements adopted to protect patients, including in operating rooms, O'Shaughnessy said. He sees COVID-19 vaccines as no different.

“We require everybody's TB tests to be up to date. That's every year,” he said, referring to tuberculosis. “I think it's our duty to take the high road.”

Lutheran or Parkview employees who work directly with patients but refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus should be fired, he said.

It's a choice, O'Shaughnessy said, adding that caregivers are free to work elsewhere if they are unwilling to be inoculated.

Politics aside

Steve Shine isn't so sure that approach would stand up in court.

The Allen County Republican chairman's training as an attorney prompted him to speculate a requirement of employment would be easier to enforce during the hiring process than impose for existing employees.

That was Shine's off-the-cuff take on the issue's legal aspects. He hadn't studied the issue and didn't have time to dive into it during a busy day last week.

From a political perspective, Shine feels his view is on more solid ground.

He wouldn't want a hospital administrator to tell him whether to file a lawsuit. In the same vein, he wouldn't presume to tell an administrator whether to require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“That's a health-related question, and I can't answer that,” he said. “I don't know that any politician should mandate what a health care provider should do.”

The Indiana Hospital Association didn't respond late last week to a request for comment and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana was waiting for the national organization to release a statement on vaccines.

Shine has personal experience with the coronavirus. He tested positive before Vice President Mike Pence's late October campaign stop at Fort Wayne International Airport. Shine wasn't allowed to attend the rally even though he was asymptomatic.

It's impossible to say how many people Shine could have exposed to the virus if he hadn't been required to take that test. He didn't have a cough, fever or runny nose – symptoms that might have prompted him to seek a test on his own.

Cleric sees no conflict

The Rev. Rick Hawks, The Chapel's senior pastor, plans to get the coronavirus vaccine when he's eligible.

He sees no conflict between being a believer and seeking preventive medical care.

“I strongly believe it's not a matter of how much faith one has in determining whether to take a vaccination or not,” he said in an email. “All of us who have faith in God look both ways before we cross the street, wear seat belts and never drink and drive.”

Hawks extends that pragmatic approach to personal freedoms.

“I would quickly support the individual who says, 'I don't feel medically safe in taking the vaccination because it has not had usual testing.'” he said.

Public health

Health experts say the global pandemic won't be under control until a majority of the public is immune to the potentially deadly virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci last month estimated the necessary level is at least 75%.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is considered the nation's expert on the coronavirus. In interviews last month with the New York Times and The Hastings Center, a New York bioethics research institute, Fauci shared his view on the coming coronavirus vaccines.

“What I would like to see is the overwhelming majority of people get vaccinated so we can essentially really crush this outbreak,” he said.

Fauci described himself as “stunned” that some people still believe COVID-19 is a hoax, despite more than 275,000 American deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter last week approached the question with caution.

“The initial summaries of data from the vaccine trials for the virus that causes COVID-19 have been very encouraging. We have not yet seen the complete data from the phase three trials but expect to see them shortly,” he said in a statement.

“One question still unanswered that may not be known until the vaccines see more widespread use is whether they will provide immunity against any infection, or only against symptomatic or more severe infection,” Sutter continued. “It is possible we could have a very effective vaccine that greatly decreases the risk of severe disease but could still allow the recipient to contract and transmit the virus.

“So any discussion of mandatory vaccine requirements for health care workers is premature,” he said, “until we have a better understanding of this important issue.”

