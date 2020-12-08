322 cases in county, no new deaths

Allen County's COVID-19 case count continued its triple-digit climb Monday while the local death toll remained flat.

The novel coronavirus has infected 22,125 residents including the 322 new confirmed cases, the Allen County Department of Health reported Monday.

Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 5,700 new cases – which brings the statewide total to 387,278 – along with 42 new deaths.

A total of 5,986 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19; Allen County has reported 351 deaths, health officials said.

The virus also continues to tighten its grip on Indiana schools, infecting 3,499 more students and employees in the last week for a total 20,543 confirmed cases, including 14,011 among students.

That's according to Monday's weekly update of the state's school virus dashboard, which reflects data as of the previous Friday. It's an imprecise tool because case totals are suppressed when there are fewer than five and participation is voluntary.

Local schools – both public and private – reported at least 87 new cases since last week's update, the dashboard shows.

Together, the county's four public school systems have reported at least 580 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 57.

Allen County's nonpublic schools have reported at least 156 cases, an increase of 30, data show.

Illnesses and quarantines prompted by exposure to the virus have created staff shortages, prompting districts including Fort Wayne Community Schools to announce some students will finish the semester learning from home.

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel has resumed working in person after a COVID-19 diagnosis in mid-November forced him to conduct his responsibilities remotely, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Monday.

