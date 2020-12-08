Fort Wayne/Allen County

Foellinger gives to United Front

The Foellinger Foundation has donated $250,000 in initial funding to the United Front initiative, officials announced Monday.

United Front is an enterprise that seeks to cultivate healing and unity through organizational and community transformation that, according to a news release from the organization Monday, provides a shared language to promote common interests.

“One of my heroes, Martin Luther King Jr., reminded us that 'Our lives begin to end the day that we become silent about the things that matter,'” Fort Wayne United Director Iric Headley said. “We are encouraged and grateful that so many from our community have stepped up with a strong desire to be a significant part of solutions moving forward.”

United Front's 12-month initiative will provide the opportunity for engagement with leaders of all levels and from diverse fields, the release said.

Organizations wishing to learn more and get involved can find information online at FWUnitedFront.com.

Online forum set for dads tonight

Fort Wayne United, in partnership with Healthier Moms & Babies, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and City Life, will host another online forum for fathers, future fathers and those who have taken on the role of father at 7:30 p.m. today on the Fort Wayne United Facebook page at Facebook.com/Fort WayneUnited.

Guests will include Edmond O'Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works; Lewis King, Ten-Point Coalition coordinator; Seth Bennett, Hallmark Mortgage; and Iric Headley, director of Fort Wayne United.

The forum will be hosted by Greggory Smith-Causey, fatherhood program supervisor for Healthier Moms & Babies.

Topics to be discussed include social distancing and the holidays, COVID-19 and schools, online classes and adopting the new norm, how important information is being presented through social media and the news cycle and politics and democracy. Fathers will be given tips on how to address the subjects with their children.

App helps women with opioid abuse

McMillen Health has received $25,000 to develop an app for pregnant women and new mothers suffering from opioid use disorder, officials announced Monday.

Initial funding in the amount of $47,750 was pledged from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, contingent on matching money from other supporting organizations.

Additional support from the PHP Foundation and Dr. Louis and Anne B. Schneider Foundation has been received, allowing release of the initial pledge from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

The app will be for affected women and those who help them, including community health workers, home visitors and other groups working with at-risk parents to educate them about neonatal abstinence syndrome and related topics.

