City to put in 27 charging stations

The city of Fort Wayne will use $90,000 in grant money to install 27 electric car charging stations throughout the community, officials announced Monday.

The stations will be installed at 10 locations in the city. Construction will begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2022.

The grant's funding comes from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee.

“We're looking forward to being part of this effort to be good stewards of the environment and make a positive difference,” Director of Public Works Shan Gunawardena said in a statement. “We value our partnership with (the Indiana Department of Environmental Management) and appreciate the efforts of the organizations and businesses who are working with the city to make the electric vehicle charging stations a reality.”

The city partnered with Greater Indiana Clean Cities to identify potential charging sites. The stations will be installed at the following locations:

• Allen County Public Library, downtown: Two stations

• Allen County War Memorial Coliseum: Four stations

• Berry Street parking: Three stations

• Foster Park: Two stations

• Jefferson Pointe: Two stations

• Future Meijer location at Dupont and Diebold roads: Two stations

• Meijer on Lima Road: Two stations

• Meijer on Maysville Road: Five stations

• Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza: Two stations

• Wayne Street parking: Three stations.

The trust fund was created as part of a consent decree between the Volkswagen Corp. and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding installation and use of emission test defeat devices in hundreds of thousands of cars sold in the U.S. starting in 2009.

“The settlement requires VW to pay $2.9 billion into the Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund to offset the excess air pollution emitted by the VW vehicles that violated the Clean Air Act,” the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's website states.

Indiana was awarded $40.9 million as part of that settlement.

Payments began in 2018.

