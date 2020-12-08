Coronavirus roundup

Comcast to extend free internet offer

Comcast will extend its commitments to help millions of people connect to the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.

The cable and internet provider said it will continue to provide free internet service for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials customers and free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots through June 30.

The announcement marks the third time Comcast has extended these commitments.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance and help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis,” Comcast CEO Dave Watson said in a statement.

“For nearly a decade, we've been on a mission to ensure students have the resources they need to be successful,” he said. “We have accelerated that work during COVID-19 by partnering with public schools to provide internet for more low-income students and by working with community centers to create safe spaces for families to connect to free Wi-Fi through Lift Zones.”

Premier Bank to go drive-thru only

Premier Bank closed its banking centers – except by appointment – because of the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

Premier Bank tellers have been serving customers at drive-up windows, the bank said, but bankers are meeting with customers, as needed, in the branches.

All drive-thru locations will remain open during normal business hours to assist customers, according to the bank.

Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs are suggested alternative options.

– Journal Gazette