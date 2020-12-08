Council to vote on tunnel pump

The Fort Wayne City Council will vote tonight on a contract for design services during construction on a deep dewatering pump station for City Utilities' Deep Rock Tunnel project.

Engineering firm Black & Veatch will participate in progress meetings, perform construction administration services and review data, as required, according to the proposed agreement. The total contract price is about $2.7 million.

The firm also will review proposed revisions to tunnel alignment, review site condition notices and conduct a project inspection, according to the contract.

The project falls under a 2008 settlement between the city of Fort Wayne and the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to severely reduce the amount of combined sewage discharged into area rivers during heavy rainfall.

The tunnel is an integral part of that agreement, which gives the city until 2025 to comply. The tunnel is expected to be operational by the end of 2023. Relief sewers are expected to come online by the end of 2025. Construction began in 2017.

Once complete, the tunnel will affect outfalls along the St. Marys and Maumee rivers, reducing the number of events to an average of four per year. Officials have said that's a 90% reduction in the amount of sewage that flows into the area's rivers, amounting to more than 850 billion gallons a year.

Officials have said the 5-mile, 16-foot-diameter tunnel – more than 200 feet below ground – is the largest public improvement project in Fort Wayne's history. The tunnel will eventually run from Dwenger Avenue to Foster Park, directly affecting about 30 neighborhoods and almost 45,000 residents who live near the rivers.

The deep dewatering pump station will convey the flow of water from the tunnel to the wet weather pump station and ultimately wet weather storage ponds, according to documents provided by the city clerk's office.

Under local COVID-19 restrictions, today's City Council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will not be open to the public. The meeting will be shown live online at afw.viebit.com or on the Fort Wayne City Council Meetings Facebook page.

