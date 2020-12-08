County building still at high level

The Allen County Building Department has registered $1 billion in permits for the fourth straight year – despite having to cope with the unexpected demands of COVID-19.

During a news conference Monday, county officials said the value of permits issued from Jan. 1 to Dec. 3 was $1.237 billion, with the number of permits standing at 29,345, compared with 30,133 for all of last year.

The $1 billion value of the permits was reached more slowly this year than in 2019, when $1.185 billion was tallied by Aug. 27. Builders and remodelers this year had to adapt to pandemic restrictions, officials said.

By the end of 2019, the department had issued more than $1.633 billion in permits. About $400 million more is needed to match or beat that all-time record.

John Caywood, building commissioner, said the county was able to reach $1 billion this year partly because of technology improvements that allowed more than two of three permits, or 68.7%, to be acquired online even during stay-at-home orders.

That's up from about 45% online permit submissions in 2019, he said.

“Our building department was able to remain in service with no interruption from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis,” Caywood said.

“We have an outstanding staff from permitting to inspectors who excel and take pride in their work. They adjusted and worked overtime to keep up with the influx of applications and additional inspections every day,” he said.

Typically, building permit values are driven by commercial building. But this year's have been closer, Caywood said.

Commercial permit values so far totaled $669 million, while residential permit values were at $568 million. That compares to all of last year, when commercial values stood at $1.1 billion; residential permits were about half that, at $530 million.

City and county projects also were evenly split, Caywood said.

Commercial permits were driven by two large Amazon projects, the downtown Lutheran Hospital project, and about $90 million each for a Parkview South Tower project and a Sweetwater Sound automated warehouse.

But new home and residential remodeling also has been trending upward, Caywood said. This year, 23,752 residential permits were issued compared with 23,524 for all of 2019.

The dollar value of single-family homes' permits this year has been $333 million.

“The housing boom is unstoppable,” Caywood said, noting the pandemic may be partly responsible.

People stuck at home began to take notice of all the things that need to be done, he said. And many residential contractors, including pool builders, now have waiting lists, he added.

