124 Hoosiers added to death toll

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials announced a spike in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday with 124 more Hoosiers losing their lives to the virus – making it the second highest daily death total reported.

About a quarter of the deaths occurred Monday and several were added to the Dec. 2 total – making that Indiana's worst day so far in terms of coronavirus deaths at 74.

In all, 6,109 Hoosiers have died this year. The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 5,457 new positive cases.

In Allen County, eight more residents died for a total of 359. Cases rose by 272 to 22,397.

Indiana is seeing increases in several metrics following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Indiana Democratic Party pointed to the COVID Tracking Project finding that Indiana was the only state in the nation to record more than 1,000 new cases per million residents last week.

“Indiana isn't just experiencing a COVID surge, we could very well become the hotspot across the country very soon,” a Democratic state party email said. “It's time Governor Holcomb and the Republicans put science and our lives ahead of the political theater. Hoosiers need confidence in their Governor during these uncertain times.”

The numbers are expected to rise even more following Thanksgiving after a lag in getting testing results.

State officials also reported 3,250 Hoosiers hospitalized Tuesday. That is down from a record of 3,460 the week before. Some of those hospitalized have recovered and been released. But others have died.

Statewide, there are about 21% of ICU beds available – with 44% being used for COVID patients and the rest for all other ailments.

There are only about 45 ICU beds available in District 3 containing Allen County and most of northeast Indiana.

nkelly@jg.net