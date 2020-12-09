5 winners named to get awards for sustainability

Every Monday by 6 a.m. Cyndi Adamson of Fort Wayne is in her SUV traveling to Jack's Donuts on Jefferson Boulevard on the city's southwest side.

It's time to get the doughnuts. And no, the two big boxes she typically carries out of the business aren't for herself, her family or work colleagues.

She gets back into her vehicle and drives to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, where she drops off the donated doughnuts so clients can have a treat at breakfast.

Adamson is a volunteer for Food Rescue US, and on Friday she will be one of five winners of this year's Sustainability Superhero Awards for going the extra mile to improve the area's environment.

The award has been given for 30 years by the Department of Environmental Management and the Allen County commissioners. An awards ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Friday during the commissioners' weekly meeting, which will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AllenCounty.

Other winners include three Fort Wayne businesses and a nonprofit organization.

Connolly's Do it Best was honored in conjunction with the county's environmental department's Stop the Spark program for expanding battery recycling.

Ground Down Composting received an award for diverting thousands of pounds of organic material from landfills. The subscription service turns the material from collected from residents and businesses into a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

Hop River Brewing Co., a brewery and restaurant, won an award for becoming the first business ever certified by the Plastic Free Restaurant organization. The nonprofit Eco Fest group was honored for organizing its first festival promoting eco-friendly living.

Adamson said she first learned about the volume of food waste from restaurants more than 30 years ago when she was working at Blue Mountain Coffee Co. on The Landing in Fort Wayne.

She said she made a point then of taking extra food to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

Now retired, she signed up for Food Rescue US after learning about it from a friend and was recruited by Jodi Leamon, the county's sustainability coordinator.

Leamon is also a leader of the local chapter for Food Rescue US. She said the local group now has about 15 participating restaurants, caterers, food service departments and grocery stores and often does more than one rescue a day using volunteer rescuers like Adamson.

Adamson picks up and delivers food three days a week. Among her stops have been Trader Joe's, Proximo and Pizza Hut before the pandemic required closing down the company's buffets. Recipients have included Mentoring Moms and Charis House, she said.

“I knew restaurants really didn't have a good way to recycle and grocery stores were throwing bins of stuff away,” said Adamson, 63.

She added that as many as 50 people often are waiting for doughnut deliveries at the Rescue Mission.

“Food insecurity is really growing in these bad times,” Adamson said. “A lot of people don't know a lot about how to get food.

“I really think it's a global issue,” she added. “We're throwing away so much.”

