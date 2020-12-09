BZA OKs new plans for former hotel

The YWCA of Northeast Allen County has big plans for the former Don Hall's Guesthouse on Fort Wayne's north side.

The now-vacant property would still house guests -- but the YWCA plans for them to be women recovering from substance abuse and their children, proponents of the plan told the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday.

The board unanimously approved the plan during a special meeting at Citizens Square. Although the building is closed to the public until mid-January, it was opened for the meeting.

The YWCA asked that the Fort Wayne nonprofit organization serving women and girls be allowed to reuse the property to consolidate its programs in one location.

Hall's Guesthouse closed last spring amid various coronavirus-related woes. The property at 1313 W. Washington Center Road houses a 124-unit hotel with guest rooms on two floors and has 90,000 square feet, a central courtyard, pool and gazebos.

The board voted to allow a maximum of 100 beds for clients and the rest for their children.

Paula Hughes-Schuh, the YWCA's chief executive officer, said the program is technically considered a court-ordered reentry program, but clients would enter the program voluntarily, not by order from a judge.

About 50 percent would be involved in the courts through involvement with the Department of Child Services and might face losing their children because of substance abuse.

