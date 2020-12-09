City No. 7 among livable cities nationwide

Fort Wayne was ranked No. 11 among the most livable cities nationwide. The ranking came from a study by SmartAsset, a personal finance company, which analyzed 100 of the largest U.S. cities on such things as unemployment, crime, walkability and home affordability. Fort Wayne tied with Virginia Beach, Virginia, for the ranking. In addition, the study ranked Fort Wayne No. 7 among the most affordable cities for an early retirement. The study can found at https://smartasset.com/mortgage/most-livable-cities-us-2020.