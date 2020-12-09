City pairs with firm on 5G fiber

A commercial fiber network provider is investing $5.7 million in miles of fiber to allow local 5G access, officials announced Tuesday.

Intelligent Fiber Network is partnering with the city of Fort Wayne on the project “that will further strengthen IFN's overall network across northeast Indiana,” according to a news release.

City officials chose Intelligent Fiber Network to provide a core fiber connection to the city's network data center in Indianapolis. The firm also will connect six sites for the Fort Wayne Public Safety division, the release said.

The planned work includes connecting the city, Fort Wayne Utilities and Allen County with 10G fiber in a dedicated shared network to speed up communications, officials said.

“With its strong track record of helping businesses and communities across the state of Indiana, we knew IFN would be the optimal partner in advancing our region's technology even further. We are extremely excited to work with the great people of IFN and cannot wait to get started,” the The Allen County Board of Commissioners said in a statement.

John Perlich, the city's spokesman, said the planned partnership with Intelligent Fiber Network “is another great boost in the momentum” for the city.

Fort Wayne is already connected to the firm's network through Intelligent Fiber Network's robust metro fiber ring. This new fiber will expand the network's presence in northeast Indiana “by enhancing the company's fiber footprint, its customers' network connectivity, and overall speed and redundancy in the area,” the release said.

Jim Turner, Intelligent Fiber Network's CEO, said the city and its resident will benefit from the upgrade.

“Economic growth today depends upon high-speed connectivity,” he said in a statement. “Strengthening our network in Fort Wayne is a real testament to the city's growth, and we're excited to be a part of it.”

“The Fort Wayne area has been a great place for us to enhance our business and our services, and we look forward to continuing to be a prominent technology provider for the city as well as our customers and partners throughout this region,” he added.

Intelligent Fiber Network is owned by 21 Indiana local exchange telephone companies and one rural electric cooperative. The firm provides high-speed fiber-optic backbone capabilities to its owners as well as to other telecommunications providers and business direct customers including hospitals, schools and government facilities.

The company's network includes almost 5,000 route miles of fiber-optic line across more than 60 Indiana counties. Intelligent Fiber Network provides commercial service in Indiana and nationwide through a network of partners.