Coronavirus roundup

Visiting Nurse gets AEP grant

Visiting Nurse announced it has been selected as a grant recipient from AEP Foundation. The $150,000 grant, presented by Indiana Michigan Power on behalf of the AEP Foundation, will assist Visiting Nurse in expanding telehealth capabilities and communication tools to further reach patients served in 11 counties.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on how Visiting Nurse team members can visit patients and grief clients, Visiting Nurse said. The support received from AEP Foundation will allow Visiting Nurse staff to access their patients and monitor their current health condition without putting themselves and their family members at risk. Beyond the pandemic, this telehealth expansion will allow for Visiting Nurse to reach individuals that reside in rural counties that may not have had the ability to travel to receive palliative or grief support services.

Visiting Nurse CEO Leslie Friedel said, “We are excited to have the support from AEP and I&M to expand our telehealth program.

“Having visibility and communication with our patients that are at high risk for COVID-19 allows us to protect them and limit exposure. This means that nurses can talk directly to the patients and their caregivers. Music therapists are able to provide therapy to individuals that they may have not been able to reach because of the travel time in our broad service area. Also, knowing how complicated grief is during the pandemic, our grief counselors can spend time with those who are grieving near or far. Telehealth spreads our resources further and we could not have done this without the support of AEP.”

Huntington, firm give face masks

Huntington city and county leaders are teaming with hygiene-technology company Livinguard to distribute more than 6,000 Livinguard face masks to front-line workers, nonprofits and area residents.

Huntington used CARES Act dollars, as well as funds from United Way of Huntington County and Pathfinder Services, to purchase 3,000 masks. When Livinguard learned about the initiative, the company donated another 3,000 masks, a news release said Tuesday.

“Mayor (Richard) Strick and the entire city leadership should be applauded for developing and executing on a strategy designed to make their community safer,” said Markus Hutnak, Livinguard's U.S. country manager. “We learned of Huntington's effort when city leaders reached out to place an order for hundreds of Livinguard masks.”

Impact Fitness helps food banks

Planet Fitness franchisee, Impact Fitness, announced Tuesday it is donating $6,000 to local food banks in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Michigan City.

“We know this is a critical time for many and are happy to help support the local communities we service,” said Sarah Wilson, Marketing Manager of Impact Fitness.

Community Harvest Food Bank has seen one of its biggest weekly distributions, Saturday Helping Hands, more than double this year. Having served close to 500 families last year, it now serves more than 1,200 families.

In its service area, over 112,000 people are struggling to put food on the table, a news release said Tuesday.

