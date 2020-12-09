Didier remembers his dad's service

At the end of Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting, Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, recognized the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, noting that his father fought in World War II.

"I want to remember all the servicemen and women who died at Pearl Harbor," Didier said. "World War II was a terrible war, my father fought in it and I can tell you, we have the freedoms we have today because of the men and women who gave their lives for our country."

Didier concluded the meeting by thanking all members of the armed forces for their service.

