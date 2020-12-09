Hospitals expect vaccine as early as next week

Fort Wayne area hospitals will be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

Health care workers at high risk of exposure to positive patients and those who work in long-term care facilities will have priority, hospital officials said in a joint news release Wednesday.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is widely expected to approve the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. for emergency use today. The company's two-dose vaccine is expected to become the first of several to be approved as weapons against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Approval of a second vaccine, the one-dose vaccine from Moderna, is expected next week.

Lutheran Health and Parkview Health in Fort Wayne and Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola have been designated by the Indiana Department of Health to receive doses as soon as Dec. 15.

The number of doses was not specified, but the hospitals are finalizing plans for vaccine clinics, the hospitals' release said. The clinics will be open not only to a specific hospital's employees but also other health-care workers who qualify, the release said.

However, participants will be required to register and make an appointment on the state department of health's website once scheduling is available.

The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients. It will be shipped to 54 sites around the state that can handle it, including the need for it to be stored at super-cold temperatures, according to the state health department.

State health officials say after health-care workers are vaccinated, the vaccine will be offered based on certain priorities and the amount allocated.

The next group will be those at greatest risk of developing serious illness -- people with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer, obesity and heart conditions, among others.

After that, those eligible will be those with a higher risk of transmission based on where they live or work. That category includes those in congregate living facilities, such as jails. Firefighters, police, food service workers and teachers will be eligible then.

Vaccines for the general public aren't likely to be ready until late spring, FDA officials predict.

The vaccine initially will only be used in people age 18 and older, as it hasn't been studied yet in young children. The vaccine also hasn't been studied in pregnant women, but studies have shown it is effective for those older than 65.

