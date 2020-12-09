On council, trash talk turns to collector

Fort Wayne's solid waste manager fielded pointed questions Tuesday from several City Council members, who used discussion of a four-year trash disposal contract as an opportunity to raise further concerns about the city's garbage collection contractor.

The $2.3 million disposal contract, approved in a 9-0 vote, covers payment for the facility where trash is deposited after pickup by Red River Waste Solutions, said Matt Gratz, the city's solid waste manager.

Fort Wayne's current disposal contract expires at the end of the year, Gratz said. The contract approved Tuesday spans four years, with three one-year extension options, and will expire at the same time as the city's trash collection contract with Red River. Red River was awarded a seven-year city contract in May 2017.

On the new disposal contract, Republic Services will charge the city $23.70 per ton, $3.80 per ton less than what the city currently pays, Gratz said.

“This will be a savings of roughly $370,000 per year,” he said.

The conversation took a turn after Councilman Paul Ensley, R-2nd, asked about what he described as a “reduction of services” in trash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ensley said he and others are concerned about ongoing limits on extra trash bags, bulk items and yard waste. The limitations were imposed because of the pandemic, despite a provision in the hauler's contract that requires unlimited collection of bulk items and bags outside the trash can.

“I think we were kind of understanding in March or April, but now here we are in December and everybody's back to work,” he said. “And Red River still isn't picking up the items, as they are contractually obliged to.”

Ensley said he and several other council members wrote to the Solid Waste Department asking for answers but had not received an answer by Tuesday's meeting.

Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, attempted to intervene in the questioning, pointing out that the matter up for discussion was a contract that does not directly involve Red River.

Red River's performance has been scrutinized by residents and elected officials alike after the Texas-based company began city trash collection in January 2018. The contractor missed thousands of collections, which spurred creation of a committee dedicated to streamlining the trash collection process.

Didier's intervention was opposed by Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, who said Ensley “is perfectly within his rights to ask a related question” because the facility is used by Red River.

“His line of questioning is on point, especially because those of us who signed that letter had expected a reply by now,” he said. “If this is the only time Councilman Ensley can get a response, he is very appropriate asking that question.”

Gratz said the limitations in trash pickups were adopted for worker safety and to help accommodate a large increase in residential waste set out for collection.

“There are still issues, COVID is ramping up, and when drivers get sick or quarantined, then it makes it tough to get all of the waste picked up,” he said. “By having that limit, it's easier to get the trash picked up quicker.”

In response, Ensley suggested the contract between the city and Red River has been “grossly mismanaged.”

“We need to do a better job. We need to be enforcing the contract as written, or go back to the table with Red River and renegotiate the contract,” he said. “If (they) are going to provide less service, we need to renegotiate the rate we are paying the contractor.”

Gratz disputed the contention that Red River is “doing less work.” So far in 2020, crews have picked up 1,000 tons more than the entirety of 2019, he said.

