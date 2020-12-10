Thursday, December 10, 2020 1:00 am
Area hospitals set for vaccine
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne-area hospitals will be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.
Health care workers at high risk of exposure to positive patients and those who work in long-term care facilities will have priority, hospital officials said in a joint news release Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is widely expected to approve the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. for emergency use today. The company's two-dose vaccine is expected to become the first of several to be approved as weapons against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Approval of a second vaccine, the one-dose vaccine from Moderna, is expected next week.
Lutheran Health and Parkview Health in Fort Wayne and Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola have been designated by the Indiana Department of Health to receive doses as soon as Tuesday.
Lutheran Health's sites include Dupont Hospital and Kosciusko Community Hospital.
The number of doses allocated locally was not specified, but the hospitals are finalizing plans for vaccine clinics, the hospitals' release said. The clinics will be open to a specific hospital's employees as well as other health care workers who qualify, the release said. However, participants will be required to register and make an appointment on the state department of health's website once scheduling is available.
The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients. It will be shipped to 54 sites around the state that can handle it – it must be stored at super-cold temperatures, according to the state health department.
State health officials say after health care workers are vaccinated, the vaccine will be offered based on certain priorities and the amount allocated.
The next group will be those at greatest risk of developing serious illness – people with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer, obesity and heart conditions, among others. After that, those eligible will be those with a higher risk of transmission based on where they live or work. That category includes those in congregate living facilities, such as jails. Firefighters, police, food service workers and teachers will be eligible then. Vaccines for the general public aren't likely to be ready until late spring, FDA officials predict.
The vaccine initially will be used only in people 18 and older, as it hasn't been studied yet in young children. But studies have shown it is effective for those older than 65.
The vaccine has not been studied in pregnant women.
rsalter@jg.net
Also
Local man part of AstraZeneca trial
Jesse Dominguez of Fort Wayne had two good reasons to sign up for a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine: His grandfather and his father.
Dominguez's 92-year-old grandfather, John Dominguez of Fort Wayne, died Oct. 13 from COVID-19. His dad, James Dominguez, is a senior citizen and therefore at higher risk, the 30-year-old Ivy Tech full-time student said Wednesday.
When he saw an online solicitation for people to volunteer for a vaccine trial in Indianapolis, he signed up and was chosen.
“I jumped on it,” he said. “I wasn't worried for myself. I was worried about my dad.”
Dominguez participated in a trial of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, not the Pfizer Inc. vaccine to be distributed to area hospitals as soon as next week.
He thinks he received the vaccine and not a placebo because he had side effects – “a bad headache,” a sore arm, chills and fatigue that caused him to sleep nearly the whole day afterward.
A placebo, he said, likely wouldn't cause symptoms listed as possibilities for the vaccine.
AstraZeneca published results from earlier trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil on Tuesday. Results showed the two-dose vaccine was 70% effective based on more than 11,000 participants and had no serious safety concerns.
Dominguez believes he is one of the first few Fort Wayne residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. He wants to encourage people to get vaccinated when they are eligible, so “things can get back to normal,” the information technology student said.
“Don't even hesitate,” he said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story