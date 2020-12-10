Council enlarges tax zone for plant

A planned facilities expansion for a New Jersey-based plastics manufacturer is expected to move forward following City Council approval of boundary modifications for the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District.

In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the City Council approved a proposal to modify the boundaries of the district, also known as SEED, to accommodate a planned 295,000-square-foot expansion project by Sabert Corp., which operates a plant at 3511 Engle Road.

The expansion is a $14.3 million investment.

The district's boundaries were modified to add seven adjoining parcels of land just south of Sabert's existing facility to the district. Sabert owns the land in question, documents filed with the city clerk's office state.

Formerly known as the Fort Wayne Urban Enterprise Zone, the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District offers real estate and business property tax benefits for commercial investments that enhance the area's manufacturing, innovation, technology and logistics opportunities.

Sabert's planned expansion is one of two large-scale projects the plastics company has undertaken in Fort Wayne, said Andrea Robinson, an economic development administrator with Fort Wayne Community Development. The other project was a $31 million investment at a site on Ardmore Road, she said.

“This actual legislation gives them an opportunity to take a sliver of property where they want to expand and add a number of jobs and opportunities,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, who sits on the SEED board.

The Engle Road project would allow the company to relocate warehousing operations from New Haven.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was the sole vote against expanding the district boundaries. He expressed concerns over Sabert's eligibility for a so-called “super abatement” as part of the Entrepreneur and Enterprise District.

“Super abatements” defer 100% of property taxes generated by site improvements for a 10-year period, as opposed to typical tax abatements, which phase taxes in over the same time frame.

In an interview Wednesday, Jehl said he is uncomfortable with the district's ability to grant super abatements without approval from City Council.

“I don't believe that super abatements should be routinely given out, and they should never be given out without an elected body's approval,” he said. “I am uncomfortable with expanding the SEED with the express purpose of giving out a super abatement without ever having council approval.”

dgong@jg.net