County seeks state assistance for Coliseum

The Allen County commissioners Wednesday called for the Indiana General Assembly to consider freeing up additional funding for the Memorial Coliseum, which has dealt with hundreds of pandemic-related event cancellations.

Support for the Coliseum was included in a list of four legislative priorities that county officials announced in a news release ahead of the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly. The priorities were identified by Zackery Sand, Allen County's government affairs director, and the commissioners, in consultation with other county elected officials.

“Despite reduced revenues from the impact of COVID-19, the Indiana General Assembly is in a great position to lead because of Indiana's fiscal responsibility as it prepares for the 2021 legislative session,” Sand said in a statement. “This will allow the state to continue its investments in local governments in supporting criminal justice initiatives, public health, transportation and economic development including broadband in the next budget.”

The pandemic's impact on the Coliseum has spurred county officials to ask state lawmakers to reevaluate the rules governing the Professional Sports and Convention Development Area surrounding the Coliseum.

The area collects county income and state sales taxes generated by the venue, a total of about $2.6 million each year. About $1.13 million goes toward the facility's debt. The rest goes toward various capital projects and can't be used for operations. Grand Wayne Center receives about $400,000 per year from the development area as well.

County officials want lawmakers to free up some of the Coliseum's share of that money by allowing the Coliseum to use “a small percentage” of the tax revenue for operating expenses.

In June, the Allen County Council granted the Coliseum a $3.6 million cash infusion to cover operations. It was the first time in the venue's 68-year history it had to ask the county to cover its daily costs, said Randy Brown, the venue's executive vice president and general manager, at the time.

COVID-19's impact on local government continues to pose “financial and operational challenges as county governments continue providing critical services to Hoosiers,” Wednesday's news release said. As a result, the county called for the state to consider additional funding “to cover the costs associated with the pandemic.”

The county also supports liability protections for pandemic-related costs and more flexibility with local funding. However, Allen County opposes “any state mandates that supersede local authority, especially if the mandate is unfunded by the state.”

In keeping with local funding flexibility, the commissioners want more of a say in how Allen County's share of motor vehicle highway funds are spent. A major source of money for the county highway department, the fund is supported by gasoline sales. Money is collected at the pump by the state and then distributed to municipalities and counties. State law requires half of the county's allotment be spent on specific uses.

“The Board of Commissioners supports flexibility in the 50% rule to increase decision-making and fiscal flexibility at the local level,” the news release said. “Additionally, the commissioners support policies that will continue long-term and sustainable funding for road and transportation initiatives.”

Allen County also supports increased access to broadband internet, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.

“Internet access is essential to attracting a global workforce, empowering students in and out of the classroom, expanding access to health care, and overall quality of life,” the news release said. “The Board of Commissioners supports direct grant awards to county governments, partnerships to increase access and statewide mapping to better understand the need.”

The Indiana General Assembly is set to convene for the 2021 session in early January.

dgong@jg.net