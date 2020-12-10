Indiana AGs back election lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS – Both Indiana's current and incoming attorneys general are urging the Supreme Court of the United States to weigh in on an election lawsuit by Texas against four other states.

Texas officials claim Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin unlawfully enacted last-minute changes to election law in response to the pandemic, thus skewing the results of the 2020 general election. Some of those changes were made through executive order, similar to what Indiana did for its primary election. Others were the result of civil lawsuits by parties seeking greater access.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Wednesday the Supreme Court should give permission for the Texas lawsuit to move forward.

“By doing so, the Court will help ensure the integrity of the presidential election and guide public officials everywhere in the proper discharge of their election-related duties,” he said. “When voter fraud occurs in any state during a national presidential election, it affects citizens in every other state, including Indiana. We must all work together to protect our American democracy.”

Legal experts have characterized the new filing as a hail Mary, and dozens of attempts by President Donald Trump to challenge the results of the election have failed. Trump's own Attorney General William Barr said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

Hill came out in support of the maneuver a day after Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita did so Tuesday.

Rokita said “millions of citizens in Indiana” have deep concerns regarding the conduct of the 2020 presidential election. More than 3 million Hoosiers voted in this year's election, but only 1.7 million supported Trump.

“Deeply rooted in these concerns is the fact that some states appear to have conducted their elections with a disregard to the U.S. Constitution,” he said. “Furthermore Indiana citizens have become frustrated as some in the media and the political class simply try to sidestep legitimate issues raised about the election for the sake of expediency.

“Only the U.S. Supreme Court can settle this real controversy among the states. Only by taking up this case and allowing a full and fair hearing of the facts will the Supreme Court help restore the confidence of the American people in our elections.”

The Indiana Democratic Party said Rokita is going down a rabbit hole of Republican conspiracy-based nonsense.

“This effort by Attorney General-elect Rokita shows the Indiana GOP would rather play politics than respect the U.S. Constitution. Rokita's political stunt is abhorrent, and it foreshadows how he'll abuse the power of his office just for political theater,” Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody said.

nkelly@jg.net