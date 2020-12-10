Limits grow on surgery, gatherings

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday shut down some non-emergency surgeries and put a more stringent cap on social gatherings as more counties in the state reach the highest level of coronavirus spread.

“The state of Indiana is on fire,” he said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Holcomb said between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3, only certain elective procedures will be allowed. This will free up health care workers to help with COVID care in hospitals that are inundated.

And Holcomb said local health departments will no longer be able to authorize events above the gathering caps. Up until now, departments could approve an exception for larger events.

As of Wednesday, all of Indiana is classified either red or orange in terms of new cases and positivity. Locally, Allen, LaGrange, DeKalb, Steuben, Whitley and Wells counties are in red, the highest level. Noble, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko and Wabash counties are in orange, the second highest.

Orange counties have a social gathering limit of 50 and red counties are at 25. For instance, no wedding receptions or funerals can exceed those limits. But those limitations don't apply to restaurants, sports or school events.

“We are picking and choosing,” Holcomb conceded. “We're trying to do that intelligently, and we're letting the data drive those decisions.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said spread happens more often at private gatherings such as weddings and funerals because people take masks off and let their guard down. She noted that at sports arenas, people can maintain social distance, and multiple entrances, exits and bathrooms limit interaction.

Under the new rules, parents and guardians as well as minor children, participants and support staffers can still attend K-12 events. And college and pro sports can still hold events with fans up to 25% of the venue's capacity. Local health officials can implement stricter limits.

On Wednesday, the state reported 5,853 new cases and 98 new deaths. In Allen County, those numbers were 322 and 16.

As of last week, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center weren't among the nearly 100 hospitals nationwide postponing elective surgeries. Starting next week, they won't have that option.

Lutheran spokeswoman Joy Lohse confirmed the local network will comply with the governor's directive. Parkview Health spokeswoman Tami Brigle said her employer will do the same.

Holcomb's order is a more targeted approach than earlier in the year because it only affects inpatient procedures, those that include an overnight stay. So an outpatient vasectomy would be allowed, but an inpatient knee replacement would not.

“As we receive more information, we will contact patients about needed (scheduling) changes,” Brigle said.

It's unclear how much elective surgeries and procedures add to hospitals' bottom lines. Parkview and Lutheran officials don't make that financial data public.

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, addressed his members' challenges Wednesday.

“Hospitals are doing everything possible to deal with the current high level of hospitalizations and to prepare for a still greater spike that could lie just ahead. Hospitals remain committed to addressing the needs of all patients – those with COVID-19 and those with other medical conditions,” he said in a statement.

“We have learned the lesson from earlier this year that delaying essential care has consequences on the short- and long-term health of patients, and this, together with the record number of COVID-19 admissions, are the major reasons hospitals are so busy right now,” he said.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, reported that Indiana is expected to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine late next week – more than 55,000 doses. The vaccine, as well as another from Moderna, are expected to receive FDA approval within days.

Weaver said health care workers and long-term care staffers and residents will be first priority. She said Indiana has about 400,000 health care workers but not all are expected to seek the vaccine. An additional 100,000 Hoosiers live or work in long-term care facilities.

nkelly@jg.net

Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.