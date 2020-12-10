YWCA to use former Guesthouse

The YWCA of Northeast Indiana has big plans for the former Don Hall's Guesthouse on Fort Wayne's north side.

The now-vacant property would still house guests – but the YWCA plans for them to be women recovering from substance abuse and their children.

That's what proponents of the plan told the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday, before the board unanimously approved a special use for the 8.2-acre property.

The YWCA asked that the Fort Wayne-based nonprofit serving women and girls be allowed to reuse the hotel property to consolidate its programs and administrative offices in one location.

Hall's Guesthouse closed last spring amid various coronavirus-related woes. The property at 1313 W. Washington Center Road houses a 124-unit hotel with guest rooms on two floors and has 90,000 square feet, a central courtyard, pool and gazebos.

In voting to approve, the board imposed a condition allowing a maximum of 100 beds for clients and the rest for their children and a review of the program in two years.

The board also voted to prohibit from the program anyone convicted of a violent offense in the six months prior to admission and mandated 24-7 security.

Paula Hughes-Schuh, the YWCA's chief executive officer, told the board the program is technically considered a court-ordered reentry program, but clients would enter the program voluntarily, not by direct order from a judge.

About half likely would be involved in the courts through the Indiana Department of Child Services, she said. Such women could use the program as a way to avoid losing custody of their children because of substance abuse.

The building's new use got vocal support from Bud Hall, president of Hall's Inc., who attended the meeting. He said the hotel and conference center had been run as a family business since the early 1980s and he'd had offers to sell to others.

“Because of the COVID thing, we had to get out of the business because nobody is traveling,” he said. “It would be wonderful if we could pass this on to the Y and the work they do for women and children.”

Kevin Hunter, president of Windows, Doors & More, which sits directly south of the hotel, also expressed approval.

“I can't think of a better neighbor for that property,” he said.

No one spoke against the plan, which was also endorsed in a letter by the Northwest Area Partnership, a regional neighborhood association. There are few homes near the property, which is zoned limited commercial.

The YWCA has facilities at 2417 Fairfield Ave. and 5920 Decatur Road in Fort Wayne.

