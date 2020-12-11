COVID-19 claims 96 additional Hoosiers

Deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana continued at a near-record level Thursday, as state officials reported another 96 Hoosiers had died.

Wednesday's death toll of 98 state residents was the highest one-day total during the pandemic, health officials reported.

Four of Thursday's reported deaths were of residents of Allen County, where the prevalence of the virus remains among the highest in Indiana.

Allen County reported 224 new cases, well below the record of 609 cases reported Nov. 13. The county stands at 22,943 reported cases and 379 deaths.

The county remains among 36 counties now in the red zone, the highest for virus prevalence, with that number having jumped by 20 counties since last week.

Other area counties in the red zone are DeKalb, LaGrange, Wells and Whitley. Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko and Noble counties are designated orange, the second-highest level.

Allen's seven-day positivity rate, a measure of the number of all tests given that came back positive, stood at 18.27% Thursday.

That is not the highest in northeast Indiana counties – that title belongs to Whitley County. At 24.8%, Whitley ranks second in the state, behind only Parke County at 27.06%.

LaGrange County at 20.2%, DeKalb County at 20.1% and Steuben County at 19.75% are also ahead of Allen County in positivity rates.

Indiana's confirmed deaths now stand at 6,302, and its presumed deaths total 301. A total of 404,935 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

The number of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients has moderated to 3,221 reported Thursday, down from a record 3,460 reported Nov. 30.

In the state health department's District 3, which consists of 11 counties in northeast Indiana including Allen County, the number of hospitalized patients also eased – from 448 on Dec. 1 to 372 reported Thursday.

However, District 3 had only 12.9% of its roughly 310 intensive-care beds available, with 31.6% filled with COVID-19 patients.

Indiana's hospitals will have to postpone elective surgeries starting next week under an order Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Wednesday. The order is to free up hospital capacity in light of the state's recent steep increases in serious COVID-19 illnesses.

Indiana's hospitals are now treating more than quadruple the number of COVID-19 patients than in late September, the start of the current increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

