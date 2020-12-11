Flagstar grants aid minority-owned businesses

Flagstar Bank on Thursday announced it is awarding about $1 million in small grants to more than 180 minority-owned businesses – including 20 in the Fort Wayne area.

The $5,000 grants are designed to help small businesses whose operating expenses have been affected by COVID-19, the bank company said in a news release. More than 1,200 businesses applied for the grants made available through 10 Flagstar nonprofit partners in Michigan, Indiana and California.

“Based on the overwhelming response we've received, I think we've struck at the heart of a huge need in our communities,” said a statement from Alessandro DiNello, president and CEO of Flagstar Bank, which is based in Troy, Michigan.

“The economic impact of the pandemic has hit small businesses hard, and small businesses owned by people of color even harder,” DiNello said.

Small businesses with diverse ownership and revenue of no more than $1 million that operate in Flagstar's footprint of Michigan; Fort Wayne and South Bend in Indiana; and San Bernardino County, California, were eligible.

Hire Right of Fort Wayne is one of grant recipients. Owner Dawn Thompson said the money will help “during this time of crisis and economic struggle.” It will be used to meet “day-to-day business requirements, along with all of the additional needs that have become a necessity for business due to the COVID pandemic.”

Nonprofit partner Indiana Black Expo of Fort Wayne provided $5,000 small business grants to nearly half of the 28 businesses that applied.

