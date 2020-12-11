IU survey shows state of cyber risk

As more of American life goes digital, many Hoosier businesses and government agencies are increasingly concerned about cybersecurity, a recent Indiana University Bloomington report found.

The report, titled “State of Hoosier Cybersecurity 2020” surveyed more than 300 public and private organizations throughout the state to determine how many are concerned about cybersecurity and how many had dealt with an attack since 2017.

“This is the first time we have a state-level snapshot of both cyber hygiene practices as well as how businesses and local governments are using cyber risk insurance as a tool to mitigate the risks they face,” said Scott Shackelford, chair of the Indiana University cybersecurity program.

Organizations of all types face cybersecurity threats. The report highlights the hacking of Lake County Sheriff's Department emails, attacks on government computers in LaPorte and Lawrence counties, and a data breach at Hancock Memorial Hospital as recent examples.

About 19% of respondents said their organization had experienced a successful cyber attack in the last three years. About 67% said they had not. Another 13% said they weren't sure whether they had experienced an attack or declined to provide an answer.

Of those who indicated their organization suffered an attack, about 50% said the breach did not result in data loss.

“It's clear from this first-of-its-kind report that while most Hoosier organizations are aware that cyber threats exist, most do not have a clear understanding of how to prevent or respond to cyberattacks,” Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a statement. “We hope that through this report and our ongoing efforts to implement a safe harbor rule, we can keep organizations safe from cyberattacks, the fastest-growing type of crime in the U.S.”

The safe harbor rule proposal would implement a regulation that requires organizations to create, implement and report a corrective action plan within 30 days of reporting a breach to the attorney general's office. It also provides guidance on reasonable measures that can be taken to protect consumer data.

Protection against cyberattacks is a high priority for the city of Fort Wayne. City officials declined to go into much detail regarding existing security measures, “as too much information can help attackers.” But James Haley, the city's chief information officer, said Thursday that even though many public employees are working from home, there have been no direct COVID-related cyberattacks on Fort Wayne's systems.

Haley said Thursday the city has taken advantage of security software provided by the state and does in-house training to raise employee awareness of threats like phishing scams.

“The overall threat profiles seem about the same,” he said. But that doesn't mean breaches never happen.

“We had two occasions a few years ago of malicious software being triggered,” Haley said. “Both were minor inconveniences limited to single departments and cleaned up within 48 hours.”

