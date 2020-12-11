Resolution declares 'no confidence' in city department

Fort Wayne's trash collection contractor will again face City Council scrutiny next week under a resolution proposed by 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl.

If it approves the resolution, the City Council would be declaring it has no confidence in Fort Wayne's Solid Waste Department and would urge Mayor Tom Henry to take action.

"The administration, for three years, has ignored council and told us it is not our place to try to manage the Solid Waste Department," Jehl said. "The only time the administration has begun to address any issues is when council has been strong in raising a stink about it."

The resolution, which was published on the City Council website today, will be introduced, discussed and voted upon during a special session Tuesday.

Jehl's proposal comes a few days after council members questioned Solid Wasted Manager Matt Gratz over restrictions on bulk items and extra trash bags set out for collection. Council members also complained about what they described as Gratz's failure to respond to a letter asking for answers ahead of the Dec. 8 meeting.

The resolution up for discussion next week criticizes Red River Waste Solutions, the city's Texas-based trash hauler, stating the company's service "has been poor." It also accuses the Solid Waste Department of failing to properly enforce the city's contract with Red River.

A majority of council members approved a non-binding resolution in August 2018, declaring Red River was at the time in substantial breach of contract.

"(City Council) has repeatedly urged the Solid Waste Department to fine Red River according to the terms of the contract and the Solid Waste Manager and the Director of Public Works have refused to do so," the resolution states.

Jehl's resolution also accuses the Solid Waste Department of not producing daily lists of missed collections and failing to maintain the online trash collection dashboard. It also expresses concern over a shortage of trash receptacles for residents and the ongoing hiatus on bulk collections, accusing the department of failing to announce "any plans to accommodate these ratepayers and compel Red River" to follow the contract as written.

To underscore his point, Jehl quoted the song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

"It's Christmas, we should be helping the ratepayer, not creating 'an appalling dump heap overflowing with the most disgraceful assortment of deplorable rubbish imaginable,'" he said. "To restrict Christmas pickups would be Grinch-like and would 'Stink, Stank, Stunk.'"

Jehl also accused the department of "hemorrhaging cash and not telling anybody about it."

The resolution also hints that the council may not entertain proposals to increase trash collection rates down the line.

Jehl said it can be easy to misunderstand his resolution as "picking a fight with Red River" but said that's not necessarily the case.

"The (Solid Waste) Department is underperforming and it's only been complicated by the problems we've had with Red River leading up to this," the councilman said. "The Solid Waste Department and the administration has been under the impression that as long as Red River comes by on the day they're supposed to, that's all people care about."

The Journal Gazette has reached out to Henry's office for comment.

dgong@jg.net