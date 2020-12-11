Science Central New Year's Eve party set to go

The kids will still party on New Year's Eve.

Science Central on Thursday said it will throw its annual family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration, Countdown to Noon. It will be sponsored by Lake City Bank.

“Countdown to Noon takes the excitement of the holiday's countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of New Year's Eve partiers young and old with early bedtimes,” a news release said.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31.

The noon countdown has traditionally culminated with an indoor balloon drop, but Science Central is adjusting its approach due to the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing. The countdown will take place outside.

“While there will be no balloons, this year's countdown is sure to have attendees bubbling with excitement,” the release said.

Along with the noon countdown, indoor celebrations will occur at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., counting down to midnight with cities around the world. Science Central and Lake City Bank have designated the 1 p.m. celebration as sensory-friendly with a quiet countdown.

The cost to attend Countdown to Noon is Science Central's regular admission fee, $10. Admission is free for ages 2 and under and Science Central members.

While Allen County currently has the most severe “red” designation on Indiana's weekly COVID-19 Dashboard, Science Central is temporarily limiting the number of visitors in the building each hour through the use of timed tickets and said it “strongly encourages the purchase of timed tickets online.”

Those who buy online will not only reserve their admission time, but will save $1 per ticket.

Science Central members will also need to reserve timed tickets, the news release said.