County gives OK to several projects

The Allen County commissioners agreed Friday to spend $777,814 on a bridge over the Ellison Ditch on Ternet Road and $721,207 on a structure on Foote Road over the Hamm stormwater interceptor.

Both projects had multiple bidders. Primco, Fort Wayne was the low bidder for the Ellison project and R.G. Zachrich Construction LLC of Defiance, Ohio, was the low bidder on the Foote Road project.

Taken together, the projects shave about 4% from engineer's estimates, commissioners were told.

In other business, the commissioners committed to several other bridge and road projects.

• The intersection of Lower Huntington and Homestead roads was approved for $146,180 in preliminary engineering and construction inspection. Improvements include turn lanes at all three approaches and traffic lights. Engineering Resources, Fort Wayne, will do the work.

• Engineering Resources also was awarded a $37,930 contract for preliminary engineering for traffic signals for the intersection of West Hamilton and Covington roads.

• A contract to review and revise plans and oversee permitting and utility coordination for a bridge on Main Street over Trier Ditch in New Haven for $56,800 was approved. The final plan for the bridge was approved in 2017, but it now needs updates, including weight limit expectations, so the $1.317-million project can continue. DLZ Indiana LLC of South Bend was awarded the work.

• DLZ also was awarded a project for additional soil work and design of a boardwalk and retaining wall for a section of the Cedar Creek Trail. The project had to be amended after wetlands were found requiring design modifications, Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department, said.

• An agreement to continue to split costs for a bridge that spans Allen County and Van Wert County was approved. Maintenance, rehabilitation, repair and construction are covered. Routine maintenance and snow plowing are duties of the county where the work occurs.

All votes were unanimous at 2-0. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.

