Red River again facing scrutiny by City Council

Fort Wayne's trash collection contractor will again face City Council scrutiny next week under a resolution proposed by 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl.

If it approves the resolution, the City Council would be declaring it has no confidence in Fort Wayne's Solid Waste Department and would urge Mayor Tom Henry to take action.

“The administration, for three years, has ignored council and told us it is not our place to try to manage the Solid Waste Department,” Jehl said. “The only time the administration has begun to address any issues is when council has been strong in raising a stink about it.”

The resolution, which was published on the City Council website, will be introduced, discussed and voted upon during a special session Tuesday.

The resolution up for discussion next week criticizes Red River Waste Solutions, the city's Texas-based trash hauler, stating the company's service “has been poor.” It also accuses the Solid Waste Department of failing to properly enforce the city's contract with Red River.

A majority of council members approved a non-binding resolution in August 2018, declaring Red River was at the time in substantial breach of contract.

“(The City Council) has repeatedly urged the Solid Waste Department to fine Red River according to the terms of the contract and the Solid Waste Manager and the Director of Public Works have refused to do so,” the resolution states.

Jehl's proposal comes a few days after council members questioned Solid Wasted Manager Matt Gratz over restrictions on bulk items and extra trash bags set out for collection. Council members also complained about what they described as Gratz's failure to respond to a letter asking for answers ahead of the Dec. 8 meeting.

In an email Friday afternoon, mayoral spokesman John Perlich said leaders from Public Works, Solid Waste and Henry's administration met with eight of the nine City Council members before this week's meeting. He added Henry's office will “review the resolution and see how the process plays out.”

“Our focus will continue to be on partnering with residents and businesses to help them through the pandemic and provide services to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction,” Perlich said.

A Dec. 10 letter from Gratz to Jehl and Council Members Paul Ensley, R-1st, Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, reiterated points Gratz made on Tuesday, including responding to council members' criticisms over fines for its missed collections.

“Though we could have fined Red River more, we chose instead to work with them in order to solve the issues and keep garbage being picked up,” Gratz wrote. “Working to improve service was the better option than forcing Red River into default through liquidated damages.”

Gratz asserted that had Red River been fined to the fullest extent allowed under the contract, and “the city would have gone from 10% to 15% of residents being collected a day or two late” to a complete halt in service until a new contractor could be hired, equipped and trained.

The solid waste manager also disputed the contention that Red River's performance has been poor, stating the company “has corrected the issues they were having earlier and they are meeting benchmarks set forth in the contract.”

Jehl's resolution also accuses the Solid Waste Department of not producing daily lists of missed collections and failing to maintain the online trash collection dashboard.

It also expresses concern over a shortage of trash receptacles for residents and the ongoing hiatus on bulk collections, accusing the department of failing to announce “any plans to accommodate these ratepayers and compel Red River” to follow the contract as written.

To underscore his point, Jehl quoted the song, “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

“It's Christmas, we should be helping the ratepayer, not creating 'an appalling dump heap overflowing with the most disgraceful assortment of deplorable rubbish imaginable,' ” he said.

“To restrict Christmas pickups would be Grinch-like and would 'Stink, Stank, Stunk.' ”

Jehl also accused the department of “hemorrhaging cash and not telling anybody about it.” The resolution also hints that the council may not entertain proposals to increase trash collection rates down the line. In his email, Perlich did not address a question related to the department's finances.

In his letter, Gratz defends the bulk item and cart limits, stating that residential collections increased by 25% to 35% after a stay-at-home order was imposed in the early days of the pandemic.

“In addition to creating more general waste from food preparation, etc., people were at home cleaning out garages and purging their homes of unwanted items,” he wrote. “If it was not for the cart and bulk limit, it would not have been possible to stay current on collections and general waste would have been piled up at the alleys and curbs.”

Gratz also noted that over the past two years, the city has paid $200,000 to the landfill in added disposal costs from increased tonnage collected from residences.

Jehl said it can be easy to misunderstand his resolution as “picking a fight with Red River” but said that's not necessarily the case.

“The (Solid Waste) Department is underperforming and it's only been complicated by the problems we've had with Red River leading up to this,” the councilman said. “The Solid Waste Department and the administration has been under the impression that as long as Red River comes by on the day they're supposed to, that's all people care about.”

