Suspicious death being investigated by Hicksville police

The Hicksville (Ohio) Police Department is investigating what officials are calling a suspicious death, according to a news release issued tonight.

The Defiance County 911 center received a call concerning an unresponsive female at a residence in the 200 block of Meuse Argonne Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Friday.

First responders found a 33-year-old woman who wasn't breathing. They transported her to a Hicksville hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

She was identified as Amanda Salisbury of Hicksville.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Police are continuing an investigation with help from the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office.