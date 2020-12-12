Vietnam wall replica comes together

Construction has begun on an Allen County replica of the Vietnam memorial wall in Washington, D.C. – and those behind the project have even more plans for the local site, including an idea for a final resting place for veterans' ashes.

Eric Johnson, project spokesman for the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road, outlined the plans during Friday's meeting of the Allen County commissioners.

Seventy inscribed aluminum panels for the replica wall arrived in May, and the site is being readied for installation. The replica wall is one of several that are 80% of the size of the national memorial.

The wall is inscribed with the names of 58,320 service members, with 79 of them from Allen County.

Ground was broken last month, and a trench more than 350 feet long has been dug, Johnson said, and now the foundation is being laid. The jobs have been accomplished with the help of two Fort Wayne companies, Hagerman Construction and Crosby Excavating, he said.

Additional plans include a revamped museum and welcome center; a monument plaza dedicated to various wars' veterans; and more large artifacts, such as ground and air transport vehicles. Lighting and parking, entrance and pavilion improvements are also planned.

One of the most recent ideas is for a columbarium wall with secure niches where families could place the ashes of veterans, Johnson said.

The organization is working with Dave McComb of McComb Funeral Homes/Dignity Memorials, he said, adding that the idea could provide the group with a continuing source of revenue.

Johnson said the group's founders have started the effort to raise $6 million for the improvements, which will be done in three phases. About $350,000 has been raised so far, he said.

Installing the wall alone is expected to cost $1.7 million. However, the goal is to make the improved site a regional and national tourist destination contributing to the county's economy.

Johnson said no similar sites exist within a 250-mile radius.

He added that the group expects gatherings of military-related groups to take place at the site and that individuals and families will come to see the wall.

Working with Visit Fort Wayne, the organization developed a prediction that tourists would spend $4.3 million annually on hotels, dining and other expenses, Johnson said.

He did not ask the Allen County commissioners for a contribution Friday. But he said the group was approaching various governmental bodies and would be visiting the Allen County Council, the holder of the county's purse strings, as soon as next week.

