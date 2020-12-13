Funeral homes finding balance

Funeral homes have had to protect their guests, yet still allow them opportunities to grieve – and keep up with demand.

Many people have chosen to delay funeral services because of the coronavirus, but many still want to gather to mourn loved ones, area funeral directors say.

“One thing we've learned when we have a death, we still grieve and we yearn to have people around us,” said Andy Clayton, executive director of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association. “It's been a challenge to have that support network interrupted. We have learned our communities don't want that.”

Allen County has seen 4,920 deaths as of Thursday, compared with 4,676 deaths during all of last year and 4,749 in 2018. As of Friday, COVID-19 had caused or contributed to the deaths of 383 county residents. Local health officials said they believe the overall increase in deaths this year is likely attributed to COVID-19.

Gary Jefferies' mother, June, died Thanksgiving Day after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Jefferies' family decided to conduct a service at a later date in part so more people can attend, but also because other family members, including her children and grandchildren, got to see her the week before she died at the age of 85.

Jefferies, who lives in Harlan, said he is at peace with how the situation unfolded. “We were relieved when she passed away. She was really struggling,” he said.

Jessica Coleman, market director for D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, Dignity Memorial and Advantage Funeral Services, said clients continue to delay services until a time when more people can attend. But she believes more people want to get together to remember peoples' lives.

“We have been busier than last year,” she said. Though she couldn't provide numbers, she said that on Dec. 6, funerals were booked through Thursday. The coronavirus is believed to be a reason, she said.

McComb, Dignity and Advantage offer socially distanced services and visitations with a limit of 25 people based on Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order. People can also watch virtual visitations and services, Coleman said.

The funeral homes also offer drive-thru funerals involving several stations. At one station, guests receive bottled water before moving to another station with an online guest book that funeral home associates will sign for guests and write their messages on.

Another station will feature a photo montage, and balloons will be at another station.

“People are craving togetherness,” Coleman said. “We're finding a way to still bring families together.”

Casey Miller, executive director of Divine Mercy Funeral Home and Catholic Cemetery Association, said the funeral home offers a guided process from start to finish. “They literally don't have to touch any surfaces in the funeral home,” he said.

Guests enter and leave through different doors and they are required to use hand sanitizer and wear masks.

They're also asked to social distance. No more than 25 people are allowed in the main visitation room, and another visitation room is available if the number of guests exceeds 25, Miller said.

At Catholic Cemetery, there are no tents and chairs, and guests have witnessed burials from their cars, Miller said.

“So far, it has worked very well,” he said. “The families have responded very well.”

Divine Mercy has also been busier this year, and the coronavirus is a factor, he said.

Clayton of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association said he has been to more than 100 funeral homes in the state since midsummer. All were careful in trying to protect their guests from the coronavirus.

“We can easily become a super spreader with a half-hour service,” he said.

Along with serving as a professional and ethical information resource for funeral homes, the funeral directors association works to recognize critical issues within funeral service and provide appropriate solutions to those issues. It also works to be a funeral service advocate before governmental agencies, consumer groups, and suppliers, according to the organization's website.

Although vaccines are on the horizon, both Miller and Coleman said the funeral homes they work for will continue on their present courses.

“The vaccine will be a huge help, but we're not there yet,” Miller said. “We're going to follow these policies for the foreseeable future.”

jchapman@jg.net