State sees 7,542 more positive tests, 85 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced Saturday that 7,542 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.

That brings the total of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 419,536. A total of 6,458 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 85. Another 300 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Also announced Saturday, 362 more Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 23,767 confirmed local cases.

The Allen County Department of Health also reported eight more Allen County residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 391 deaths Saturday.

