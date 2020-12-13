Female entrepreneurs pivot during pandemic

A global supplier of grocery, beauty and personal care products has offered a helping hand to women in nine cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including Fort Wayne.

Unilever has awarded fellowships to female entrepreneurs to help them respond to the unprecedented challenge by tweaking their business plans – by a little or a lot – to offer goods and services safely.

Seven local women were among those chosen for the program.

Retail shops, restaurants, salons and spas have been among the hardest hit by the dramatic drop in foot traffic. Those types of businesses are also more likely to be owned and managed by women, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The situation has created what some people are calling a “she-cession,” a term created to emphasize how severely the pandemic has affected women financially.

The female founders of a northeast Indiana composting business, a rage room and a dance studio have all embraced a newly popular business move: the pivot.

Shifting approach

The economic slowdown has been tough on everyone, but some studies say women are particularly vulnerable.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce surveyed about 500 male and female small-business owners in mid-July. Results show female entrepreneurs have more modest investment plans, lower revenue projections and smaller staffing expectations than their male counterparts.

The number of small businesses that have closed during the pandemic isn't yet known because there's no one owners have to inform when they make that decision.

Some businesses that have managed to survive have shifted their approach.

Megan Masterson launched her composting business, Ground Down, by contacting restaurants and grocery stores in November 2019.

“It felt like a great time (to go into business) at the time,” she said, laughing at the irony.

Her business plan, inspired by startups she'd seen while living in New York City and working for Vera Bradley Inc., centered on selling high-quality compost to farmers. She needed food waste as the raw ingredients to create compost. Helping the environment was an added bonus.

But when restaurants closed to in-person dining in the spring, Masterson's sources for kitchen scraps dried up. More families were cooking and eating at home, so she shifted to signing up residential clients.

The best way to spread the word is in person, Masterson said, so she started participating in the YLNI Farmers Market and now Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market's winter market.

But those venues offer limited access to potential customers. She needed advice on how to reach out through social media.

“I'm not very good at that,” she admitted.

Mutual support

Masterson applied for a fellowship through Unilever, which partnered with Luminary to help female business owners through the pandemic.

Unilever's products are sold in more than 190 countries and reach 2.5 billion consumers each day. Brands include Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Lipton, Noxzema, Q-tips, Suave and Vaseline.

Luminary is a global network of women who pursue professional development and support each other's efforts.

Each fellowship provides access to Luminary's membership, quarterly small business boot camps, a pitch competition and Recovery Summit events. More than 50% of fellowships were granted to businesses led by women of color, the sponsors said.

Masterson, who also teaches yoga, didn't grow up dreaming about making compost. She moved to Fort Wayne in 2016 and met the man who would become her husband. The house they bought already had a composting bin.

“I just started throwing stuff in it. I didn't know what would happen,” she said. After seeing the results, she added, “I was flabbergasted.”

Masterson understands not everyone wants to deal with composting, which transforms food and other select waste into nutrient-rich fertilizer for plants.

Some of her former Vera Bradley co-workers described the practice as disgusting – though they were willing to give Masterson their food scraps.

She just hopes enough home cooks are concerned about global warming that they are willing to recycle their table scraps. Ground Down provides a 7-gallon storage bin and arrives every other week to swap it out for a clean one. The service costs $16 a month.

Commitment-shy consumers can pay $2 to drop off their food waste the first Saturday of each month at the indoor farmers market during the winter. Masterson attends the Barr Street market every Saturday in the summer.

Customers with monthly contracts are eligible to receive 20 pounds of compost returned to them each year, and about half have signed up for the delivery. The rest donate their share to one of five local farms, Masterson said.

It takes up to four months for food waste to break down and more time to cure. Masterson, who started her business just over a year ago, said her first batch of compost is on pace to be ready in early 2021.

Stress relief

Even before pandemic frustration started simmering, Abby Greutman and Brianna Dailey thought local residents could use some stress reduction. They opened All the Rage, a “rage room,” in August 2019.

The business, at 2307 Spy Run Ave., allows customers to strap on protective gear before taking a crowbar, baseball bat or golf club to a room of breakables.

“We are a business of fun and stress reduction,” Greutman said. “Some people think you need to be angry, but you don't. I just think of it as letting go of responsibility.”

The startup, which was also inspired by similar businesses in larger cities, had begun to establish a customer base before the pandemic.

“We get a lot of repeat customers. They'll come and say, 'Wow, I know somebody else who needs it,' ” Greutman said. “I think a lot of people are surprised by how relaxed they feel afterward.”

COVID-19 created a serious challenge. The business closed to customers from mid-March through mid-May.

“It has been difficult because there's not really a way to pivot to a virtual option,” Greutman said.

All the Rage started selling gift cards online, but other opportunities have been elusive.

Some tweaks have been possible – and necessary, however. To increase customer safety, the owners have stopped accepting walk-in business. And they schedule only one customer visit at a time.

Stress relief might be even more in demand now than before the pandemic, Greutman said.

“To some extent,” she said, “people do come in and have that kind of crazy going on.”

Looking for resources

Brianna Hairlson works out her stress in the dance studio.

The owner of Bri's Dance Place, who founded her business in Merrillville in October 2019, had to close her studio to students in the spring, when state officials ordered everyone to stay home except for essential needs, such as grocery shopping.

That's when she decided to offer online dance classes and to open her studio for e-learning students whose parents worked nights.

Over the summer, Hairlson started teaching dance to special needs students. She also added an adult line-dancing class for people who have gained weight during the pandemic.

The Howard University graduate's students travel from as far away as Fort Wayne to study with Hairlson or one of her six contract teachers.

“We offer dance for all ages and stages and abilities,” she said.

Hairlson – along with Greutman, Dailey and Masterson – was chosen to receive a Unilever fellowship. Hairlson has already turned to Luminary's network of experienced female business owners for advice.

“I was just looking for resources to help me get through the pandemic,” she said.

Hairlson, who is pregnant and teaches dance classes for pregnant women, has kept her business plan flexible.

“We do our research to see what our community needs,” she said during a phone interview. “We try to be a blessing to the community.”

sslater@jg.net