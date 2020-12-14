County exceeds 24,000 cases

Another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases Sunday brought Allen County's total past 24,000.

The Allen County Department of Health reported an additional 251 residents have tested positive, bringing the sum to 24,018.

Although the local death toll remained flat at 391, state health officials reported 37 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

The coronavirus has killed 6,495 people statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The agency noted another 310 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The case count statewide is 425,434, including 6,025 new cases the state health department reported Sunday.

State health officials said 2,423,719 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total 4.9 million tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

