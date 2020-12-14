Monday, December 14, 2020 8:20 pm
Huntington track coach faces molesting charge
The Journal Gazette
The Huntington County Prosecutor's Office has filed felony charges against a former Huntington University track coach, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday.
According to court records, Nicholas E. Johnson, 33, is charged with child seduction, kidnapping and identity deception.
Johnson was an assistant coach at Huntington University, but the university told the Indianapolis Star he had been fired.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story