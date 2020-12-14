The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, December 14, 2020 8:20 pm

    Huntington track coach faces molesting charge

    The Journal Gazette

    The Huntington County Prosecutor's Office has filed felony charges against a former Huntington University track coach, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday.

    According to court records, Nicholas E. Johnson, 33, is charged with child seduction, kidnapping and identity deception.

    Johnson was an assistant coach at Huntington University, but the university told the Indianapolis Star he had been fired.

