Parkview vaccinates 6 workers

Six Parkview Health employees Monday became the first in the state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – barely five hours after doses arrived in Fort Wayne.

Parkview officials said the vaccine arrived at 7 a.m. Monday. Employees began receiving doses at 12:09 p.m.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, was approved Friday for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The first doses are targeted to front-line health care workers who have the potential to be exposed to COVID-19 patients or infectious material, health officials said.

In Fort Wayne, the first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care technician and an environmental services technician, all from Parkview, the Indiana Department of Health said.

Parkview is part of the state health department's five-site vaccine pilot program. Parkview has set up a mass vaccination clinic at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, just east of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, said 975 vaccine doses arrived Monday. Parkview expects a second shipment of about 1,000 doses by the end of the week and as many as 8,000 doses are expected by the end of next week, she said.

Mass vaccinations of eligible health care workers are expected to begin today during a four-hour clinic.

Lutheran Health Network expects to receive vaccine doses about Thursday, said spokeswoman Joy Lohse.

“We are in the process of ensuring our three vaccination distribution sites at Lutheran Hospital, Dupont Hospital and Kosciusko Community Hospital are operationally ready to distribute the vaccine to our employees,” she said.

Parkview began running detailed simulations of vaccination administration clinics three weeks ago, said Michelle Charles, Parkview vice president of nursing infomatics.

Potential participants are asked to register online, she said. When they arrive, they will be asked if they have symptoms or have had allergic reactions to vaccines.

The shot will be given then participants will undergo 15 minutes of observation to check for adverse reaction. Participants also will be advised how to get the required second shot in 21 to 28 days.

“Every step was timed,” Charles said. The simulations will help ensure participants “have an excellent experience” and that the clinics can meet a goal of 1,000 shots a day, she said.

About 70 medical professionals will staff the clinics, Charles said. Between 15,000 and 30,000 health care workers are estimated to live in a three-county area.

“We have a very good response (from health care workers). This week our schedule is just about full,” Charles said.

“Having a vaccine is a huge step in the fight against COVID-19,” added Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview Health's chief quality and safety officer. “We strongly encourage those who meet the (Indiana State Department of Health) criteria to be vaccinated and help begin to protect our communities.”

In addition to its own workers, Parkview will be able to vaccinate eligible health care workers from other organizations in Allen, Huntington and Whitley counties.

Those eligible will be notified by their employer, professional organization or licensing agency and will receive a link to the state health department's online platform, Zotec, to register for an appointment.

Parkview workers might be directed to locations operated by other health systems based on the county where they live. Eligibility and locations are determined by the state health department, not Parkview, hospital officials said.

Additional details on the vaccine and the state's distribution plan can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.

State health officials said more than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive 55,575 vaccine doses by the end of the week.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana's chief medical officer, said long-term care staff and residents are also being prioritized because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on them.

Half the state's COVID-related deaths have occurred among residents of long-term-care facilities, she said.

COVID-19 claimed 35 more Hoosiers, for a total of 6,530 deaths, the state health department reported Monday. New confirmed cases numbered 5,050, for a total of 430,401 in the state.

Allen County on Monday reported three more residents had died and 231 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the totals to 394 deaths and 24,249 confirmed cases.

Weaver, who is leading the state's vaccine planning and distribution effort, said Indiana will open the vaccine to additional groups as more shipments are received.

Boord, who said Parkview has had an incident command center open 284 days to respond to the pandemic, called Monday “a milestone day” in the fight against the virus.

“We are proud to be a part of Indiana history and celebrate this huge step in protecting not only our coworkers, but also our community,” he said.

Photos and artifacts from today's vaccinations are being shared with The History Center.

The first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine locally were Reed Steffen, patient care technician from the progressive care unit; Marsha Franklin, respiratory therapist; Terrence Gant, environmental services technician; Jessica Taylor, registered nurse from the medical intensive-care unit; Michael Todt, pharmacist for the medical intensive-care unit; and Dr. Hariom Joshi, medical intensive care unit.

Maryam Noureldin, ambulatory pharmacist, administered all six shots.

rsalter@jg.net