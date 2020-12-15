Project near Southtown gets approved

Fort Wayne's southeast side is set to get a new office building, coffee shop and two additional buildings on 4.6 acres near Southtown Center.

LegacyOne Real Estate and Contracting Inc. will move its offices into a planned 6,000-square-foot building, the first of four buildings set for construction. The land is owned by the city of Fort Wayne, which agreed to sell the first 1.3-acre parcel to LegacyOne for $10. City officials did not say how much money LegacyOne plans to invest in the site.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the economic development agreement in a unanimous vote Monday.

LegacyOne Real Estate and Contracting Inc. plans to build on about 4.6 acres near the Menards store at Southtown Center, Redevelopment manager Joe Giant said. The project will be done in phases, Giant said, and the agreement approved Monday covers the project's first piece of land immediately southeast of Menards.

“They've proposed a multi-phase development, I think four different buildings constructed one at a time,” he said. “Rather than conveying the entire parcel at one time, we are structuring this deal so that they would be developing phase one at this time.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of March, with construction set to begin within the following 45 days.

Linda Golden, president and CEO of LegacyOne, said the company plans to move its offices to the new location, something that will place the firm closer to its other ongoing projects.

“I want to utilize that space as kind of an affordable business incubator for small and startup businesses,” Golden said. “Currently, I do coach, mentor and offer training for small businesses and I want to continue to do that in that space.”

Although future plans for the remaining acreage may vary, Golden said the second building will house a coffee shop.

“We've had several inquiries as people find out we want to build down there ... about how they potentially might be able to (locate there),” she said.

Golden said she was born in southeast Fort Wayne and has worked in the community most of her adult life, previously as the founder of a nonprofit organization that focused on helping homeless women.

“I do view southeast Fort Wayne as a beautiful place to live, work and play,” she said. “I love the diversity, I love the ease of getting around, and that's why we want to stay here.”

dgong@jg.net