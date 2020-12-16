Fort Wayne/Allen County

Program feeds health care workers

Allied Payment Network has created a giving program, called Be an Ally to Our Fort Wayne Heroes, to provide meals throughout December to hospital health care workers in Fort Wayne, where the company headquarters is located.

Allied CEO and founder Ralph Marcuccilli has enlisted the help of several area companies, and Allied challenges other area individuals and businesses to make donations through its GoFundMe fundraiser page, alliedpayment.com/fort-wayne-heroes. All funds raised will be used to underwrite the cost of the meals.

Fort-Wayne-based companies Summit Brands and Sweetwater Sound; Chuck and Lisa Surack; and Fort Financial Credit Union have donated funds to supply more than 2,000 additional meals.

Jan Vardaman of Gratitude Catering and Tabitha Gray of Mancino's Pizza and Grinders, both in Fort Wayne, are preparing the meals as well as making additional meal contributions.

Fantasy of Lights opening earlier

Fantasy of Lights will open at 5:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve to alleviate long waits, organizer Blue Jacket announced Tuesday.

The annual drive-thru holiday display has gained popularity this year. Blue Jacket credits this to people's desire to participate in a safe event and to the new Christmas Market that has been set up at the end of the route, according to a news release.

The market features food and craft vendors, Christmas music, photo opportunities and nightly visits from Santa. It will reopen Thursday and run through Dec. 23, the release said.

Admission to the Christmas Market is free with admission to the drive-thru display, which is $10 per car. Additional fees apply to vehicles of 12 or more people, the release added.

BMV branches closed on holidays

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Dec. 26.

In addition, branches will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Jan. 2.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to www.in.gov/BMV.

Conservatory cancels reindeer event

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory has canceled this week's Reindeer Saturday based on COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Go to www.botanicalconservatory.org for more information about current holiday exhibits at the Botanical Conservatory.

– Journal Gazette