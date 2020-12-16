Closing date of downtown food block extended

The closing date for downtown's so-called fast-food block has been extended until the end of 2021.

The Capital Improvement Board voted 5-0 this morning for the extension from Jan. 31, 2021. The extension will allow the property owner, George Huber, more time to exercise a provision to find comparable property.

Because of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Huber has been having difficulty locating such a property, board member Don Steinecker said.

The CIB has been in the process of selling the land along the north side of West Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Webster streets to provide additional space to the otherwise landlocked Grand Wayne Center.

The closing had been expected by the end of this month or the beginning of next month, with the closing deadline extended from March or April of this year. The CIB's purchase price was $6 million.

Three restaurants -- King Gyros, Taco Bell and Rally's -- now occupy the land.

