Council's ire at city waste officials rises

A brief effort to declare a lack of confidence in the city's solid waste department came to an end Tuesday after accusations that Mayor Tom Henry's administration has been mismanaging the contract with the company hired to collect residential garbage.

The resolution sponsored by Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, would have declared the council had no confidence in the solid waste department and its manager, Matt Gratz. However, the resolution failed in a 7-2 vote after an unsuccessful attempt to delay the discussion until the new year.

Jehl and Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, were the only two council members who voted for the resolution.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions placed on Citizens Square, Tuesday's meeting was the council's last until mid-January. Citizens Square is closed to the public until Jan. 19, and Tuesday's meeting was conducted via teleconference.

In remarks delivered to his fellow council members, Jehl expressed worry about the state of trash pickup following the 2020 holiday season and claimed the solid waste department is losing significant amounts of money.

“Council has not been given enough information by Solid Waste to know the nature or extent of the headwinds, so at this time I'm not advocating for any special solution,” he said. “However, if the department is financially struggling, it requires prompt attention.”

Jehl also contended that the department and Red River Waste Solutions, the Texas-based firm hired to collect trash, has lost the public's faith over poor service early in the contract and “the lax response by Solid Waste and the administration and the reduced services this year while continuing to charge the full rate.”

Red River Waste Solutions was awarded the contract in late 2017 and took over residential collections in January 2018.

Service was beset by complications, delays and missed pick-ups. Outcry from residents and several city council members led to the creation of a task force to examine and evaluate the collection process.

Before Jehl's presentation, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, moved to delay the discussion to give council members time to modify the resolution.

“I think there are some points in there that may have some merit. There's a lot of things in there that I'm not sure are going to be helpful to make sure our garbage gets collected,” Arp said. “Finally, I think there are some things that were excluded that I think that if we spent a little time working on it, we could add.”

Arp's motion was initially seconded by Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, but was later withdrawn.

Gratz, the solid waste manager, and Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena were on hand to defend the solid waste department, refuting the notion that insurmountable piles of trash will appear on curbsides Dec. 26. Gratz recommended that residents place cardboard boxes and wrapping paper in their recycling bins to help mitigate the load.

Gratz also reiterated that restrictions on bulk items and on trash left outside of city-provided carts, and limits on the number of carts that can be placed out for collection, are in accordance with pandemic guidelines.

“Cities and haulers across the country have implemented these restrictions to protect workers and ensure the trash gets collected,” he said. “We wanted to be proactive about that and get behind it. Other cities that didn't do any cart restrictions at the start ended up having a lot of cleanup to do and then went to restrictions.”

Even with the holidays on the horizon, Gratz said the pandemic remains an issue with high tonnage and drivers out sick or under quarantine.

In his remarks to council, Gunawardena said delays in he city's delivery of new carts to residents were caused by the manufacturer and had nothing to do with the city. Those issues have been rectified, and requests are filled within three days, he said.

Neither Gunawardena nor Gratz addressed Jehl's claims that the department's finances are flagging.

Explaining why he supported Jehl's resolution, Ensley said his complaints have less to do with the hauler than the contract itself.

“On every occasion,” he said, “it seems the administration of this contract by the solid waste department has not acted in the best interest of the residents and the ratepayers, but in the best interest of Red River.”

