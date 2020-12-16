Library narrows director search to 4

The Allen County Public Library has narrowed its search for a new executive director to four candidates, all from out of state.

The four are Susan Baier, director of the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky; Ann Hammond, executive director of the Sonoma County Public Library in California; Bob Pasicznyuk, executive director of Douglas County libraries in the Denver metropolitan area; and Kristen Shelley, director of the East Lansing Public Library in Michigan.

The candidates are planned to meet today with library managers and department heads. Next week, the library’s Board of Trustees will conduct final interviews with each of the four applicants and decide what to do next.

The successful candidate will replace Greta Southard, who resigned suddenly in August after community controversy over decisions to discard large numbers of books and other library materials.

