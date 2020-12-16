Parkview gets 'A' on safety from watchdog

Northeast Indiana hospitals rated excellent or average – nothing in between – on safety report cards compiled by an independent, national watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group issued just one local A – to Parkview Regional Medical Center. The grade measures safety performance at two hospital buildings – the newer one north of Dupont Road and the older one at Randallia Drive and State Boulevard.

Parkview Health-owned Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn also earned an A. Bluffton Regional Medical Center, which is owned by Lutheran Health Network, received the region's third A.

Lutheran and Dupont hospitals both earned C's. St. Joseph Hospital received a D. All three local hospitals are part of Lutheran's network.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based national nonprofit that measures health care quality, assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice each year based on up to 27 quality measures.

Safety measures include rates of blood and urinary tract infections; dangerous objects left in surgical patients' bodies; death from serious treatable complications; staff hand-washing rates; communication about medicines; dangerous bedsores; and patient falls and injuries.

Each hospital's report card includes its score on each safety measure, and the average, best and worst hospitals' scores. It's possible to use the report to focus on the areas that need improvement. For each measure, Leapfrog includes an explanation of what safer hospitals do to achieve best-in-class results.

Hospitals are judged using safety reports from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Leapfrog surveys filled out by officials at each hospital facility.

Leah Binder, The Leapfrog Group's president and CEO, expressed gratitude for hospital employees' efforts to protect patients and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see in the news every day the extraordinary courage of clinicians and staff caring for patients stricken by COVID-19. What's less apparent – yet equally laudable – are the untold efforts behind the scenes to protect patients,” Binder said in a statement. “Hospitals' commitment to the fundamentals have saved lives too, like preventing infection, ensuring universal hand hygiene, and double and triple checking everything to avoid errors.”

Kosciusko Community Hospital, which is part of Lutheran's network, and Van Wert County Hospital in Ohio earned C's on the report cards, issued Monday.

Lutheran Hospital had below-average ratings for surgical site infection after colon surgery, collapsed lung, serious breathing problems, dangerous blood clots, death from serious treatable complications, communications about medicines and at discharge, patient falls and injuries, enough qualified nurses, communications with doctors and nurses, and responsiveness of hospital staff.

Dupont Hospital experienced below-average ratings in MRSA infection, infections in the blood, serious breathing problems, communications about medicines and at discharge, patient falls and injuries, and communication with doctors.

St. Joe, which received the area's only D grade, had below-average ratings in dangerous objects left in a patient's body, C. diff (a potentially life-threatening infection), dangerous blood clots, communications about medicines and at discharge, dangerous bed sores, patient falls and injuries, communications with doctors and nurses, and responsiveness of hospital staff.

Mark Medley, Lutheran Health Network's CEO, said the network “has dedicated significant resources toward enhancing quality performance in our hospitals.”

“Some of the data used to determine the ratings is older and does not reflect improvements made over the past 18 months. Based on the data collection process, we anticipate that our scores will reflect these improvements in 2021,” he said in a statement.

“Since last fall, we have improved in a number of areas, including the reduction of bloodstream infections (CLABSIs), catheter-associated infections (CAUTIs), surgical infections and C. diff infections. We also have improved in areas related to patient satisfaction: nurse communication, doctor communication and communication about medication,” he said, noting that the network's Bluffton hospital received an A.

“Leadership across the network is engaged in the improvement process, actively monitoring progress and identifying opportunities for continued improvement,” Medley said. “We are confident that this progress will continue and that it will be reflected in future scores.”

John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates, commented on his hospitals' A rating.

“Safety is paramount in everything we do,” he said in a statement. “We are proud of our co-workers' commitment to creating a safe environment for our patients to receive care – throughout the pandemic and always – and are honored to be recognized by Leapfrog once again.”

